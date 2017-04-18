Alan Tangren: This spud’s for you | TheUnion.com

Dear Alan: I see tiny potatoes in the store with the label of "new potatoes." What does that really mean?

Alan: Because we see mountains of potatoes in the supermarket at all times of the year, some coming to the store months after harvest, we don't usually think of potatoes as a seasonal vegetable.

I was reminded of just how flavorful — and perishable — potatoes can be on a spring visit a few years ago to a Danish friend who lives with his family outside of Copenhagen. Walking into Mikkel's big kitchen, we could see in the deep sink what seemed to be a pile of mud.

Only later, after going out into the garden to cut asparagus and rhubarb for dinner, did he rinse and scrub the tiny potatoes. During this process most of the thin skin was rubbed off, revealing the ivory-colored flesh. A quick visit to the steaming pot on the stove and a cloak of farm butter created a dish of earthy flavor magic.

Potatoes grow in many colors, shapes and sizes. The flesh can be white, yellow, blue, pink or red; their skins can be different colors and textures, both smooth and irregular. The shape can be elongated like a banana, round or oval. And the size can be tiny as a marble or big enough to weigh a pound.

LATE SPRING ARRIVAL

True new potatoes from our area are only available from late spring until early fall and are worth looking for at local farmers' markets. They should have thin, smooth skin and be rock hard. Don't worry if some of the skin has been rubbed off during harvest. New potatoes lose quality quickly, so steam or roast them as soon as possible to enjoy their fresh flavor.

Most potatoes in the market are harvested in a more mature state, when the skin is tougher and the flesh is drier. They are then cured for several weeks in a cool, dark place before they are marketed or stored for later use.

So-called "waxy" potatoes like Red La Soda, Yukon Gold or any of the fingerlings have dense moist flesh that holds its shape in potato salad or sliced into a gratin.

Russet types have more starch and make the creamiest mashed potatoes and are fluffy when baked. Russets are best for making french fries if they are soaked and rinsed in cold water after cutting to release some of their starch. Just remember to dry them completely before frying.

STORAGE TIPS

Potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark place with plenty of air circulation. Don't keep them in the refrigerator for long; the starch will gradually change to sugar and ruin their flavor.

Never buy a potato that has even a hint of green skin. This is the result of exposure to light and may indicate the presence of solanine, a toxin. This can be peeled away, but it is best to avoid altogether.

Roasting is an easy way to accentuate the flavor of fresh, new potatoes. Use any variety of tiny, firm potatoes.

NEW POTATOES ROASTED WITH GARLIC

Preheat oven to 400°F. Scrub potatoes well in water and drain. Choose a baking dish or pan just large enough to hold the potatoes in a single layer. Toss the potatoes in the pan with olive oil, whole unpeeled cloves of garlic, sprigs of fresh thyme and a splash of water. Season with salt and pepper.

Tightly cover the pan with foil and place on the middle rack in the oven. After 40 minutes carefully lift a corner of the foil and check the potatoes for doneness. They should pierce easily with a small knife. If the potatoes are not tender, reseal the foil and continue roasting until done. Remove from the oven and loosen the foil to allow steam to escape. They can wait for a few minutes before serving.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef's Tables at Tess' Kitchen Store, 115 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.