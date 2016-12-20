Alan Tangren: The sprightly charm of kumquats | TheUnion.com

Dear Alan: I consider myself an adventuresome eater. Kumquats are so pretty, but I’m not sure how to use them with other foods. Can you help?

AT: Kumquats start ripening right around the holidays, and are available most of the winter. These tiny bright orange citrus fruits are not like any other; the skin is the sweet part and the flesh is very tart. As such, they can be eaten whole, skin, seeds and all.

Because they are so highly flavored, kumquats can be used to provide a nice accent to savory or sweet dishes. Thinly sliced kumquats brighten up salads with other winter vegetables such as Belgian endive or fennel. Salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil is all you need to add.

Or combine sliced kumquats with thin-sliced shallots and olive oil for a simple relish for grilled fish.

Sliced kumquats are quick and easy to candy in syrup, delicious sprinkled over sherbet or vanilla ice cream. And they nicely dress up a simple slice of pound cake.

You will find kumquats in the market from November to March. They will keep for up to a week at cool room temperature, or for several weeks in the refrigerator. At the market choose fruits that are firm and shiny. Wash them just before cooking or eating.

When slicing, use a small, thin-bladed knife. Cut off the stem end and cut the fruit into 1/8-inch-thick slices. You can ignore the small white underdeveloped seeds you find, but pry out the larger hard seeds as you encounter them.

Candied Kumquats

After slicing kumquats as described above, put the slices in a small saucepan and cover with a mixture of two parts water to one part sugar. Heat slowly until the mixture starts to boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until tender. Let the kumquats cool in the syrup. Refrigerate if not using right away.

Endive and Kumquat Salad

For each serving, you will need 1 spear of Belgian endive and 3 or 4 kumquats. Rinse the kumquats and slice them thin, picking out the big seeds. Rinse the endives and cut ½-inch off the base. Discard any wilted or browned leaves and cut diagonal slices about 1-inch thick, stopping when you reach the core.

Toss the endive and the kumquats with a little salt and good olive oil. Serve on chilled plates with a grind of black pepper and a little more olive oil drizzled over.

Shallot and Kumquat Relish

This is delicious on grilled tuna or halibut, or over sliced avocadoes.

20 kumquats

3 large shallots

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

Rinse the kumquats as described above and slice, discarding the big seeds. Cut the shallots in half lengthwise, trim off tops and root end and peel. Slice the shallots very thin across the grain. Toss shallots and kumquats in a serving bowl with the cayenne pepper. Add enough olive oil to lightly coat the relish and salt to taste. Serve immediately.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef’s Tables at Tess’ Kitchen Store, 115 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.