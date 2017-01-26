Alan Stahler: What goes up | TheUnion.com

The sun warms the tropical lands, the tropical waters. Land and water warm the moist air lying above.

Warm air is less dense — “lighter” — than cool air, and floats upward. Warm air, moisture in tow, rises.

Climb upward and air that had been above you is now below, no longer pressing down on you. Your ears, until they pop, feel the difference in pressure.

Rising air feels the difference in pressure, too. It pushes outward on the thinner air, and expands.

Expanding outward, pushing the surrounding air out of the way, takes energy. Temperature is a measure of energy. As warm, moist air rises and expands, its temperature drops.

Cool air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air – blowing into a freezer cools your breath, causing water vapor in your breath to condense into tiny cloud droplets.

As moist air rises over the tropics, clouds form. Rain falls from the clouds, watering the tropical rain forests. The warm, drier air continues to rise, until it bumps up against the stratosphere – a layer of air, miles above us, in which molecules of ozone and oxygen absorb ultraviolet energy from sunlight, warming themselves, warming the air.

Warm air, rising over the tropics, can’t rise into air warmer than it is; instead, it levels off, and heads north. With most of the atmosphere below it, the northward-moving air radiates its warmth out into space. By the time it reaches the Tropic of Cancer — 23½ degrees north — the air has cooled so much, it begins to sink.

With more and more air above it, the sinking air is squeezed. Rising, expanding air grows colder. Same trick backwards: Sinking, compressing air grows warmer.

Should the sinking, warming air meet up with a cloud, it evaporates that cloud. Should the sinking air meet up with air rising up from the surface — perhaps the beginnings of a storm (remember how rising air leads to rain over the tropics), it puts a lid on it — stops the storm’s development in its tracks.

Sinking, cloud-eating, storm-suppressing air creates our planet’s sub-tropical deserts — deserts just outside the tropics: The Sahara Desert; the Arabian Desert; the Great Indian Desert; the Sonoran Desert (Mexico into Arizona); the Chihuahuan Desert.

There are multiple ways to make air rise, and thereby cool to form clouds. For a good part of this winter, the air around us has been rising, cooling and dropping rain and snow. Now, the forecast is for a few days of sinking air — and some welcome sunshine — before the air starts rising, cooling and clouding-over again.

