Alan Stahler: Snow everywhere: Why it will stick in some places, but not others | TheUnion.com

As I write these words on Tuesday, the forecast for much of the coming week is for snow to fall. Snow over the high country, snow over the foothills, snow over the Sacramento Valley.

Sadly or fortunately (choose one) — except in the high country, and maybe the foothills — the snow will not reach the ground.

Fog is a ground-hugging cloud. Fog droplets — cloud droplets — are tiny. The slightest motion creates a breeze strong enough to send the droplets flying. Cloud droplets are almost too small to fall (which is why a cloud holding thousands of tons of water can float through the sky). Those droplets that do escape the cloud quickly evaporate in the dry air.

There must be a way to turn cloud droplets into raindrops that can reach the ground.

The water we drink is composed of water molecules — the tiniest particles of water. Water can be solid (ice), liquid, or gas (vapor), depending on how hard the molecules hang on to each other.

In solid form, each water molecule hangs on hard to its neighbors. So long as it stays cold, an ice cube holds its shape.

In liquid form, each water molecule hangs on to some of its neighbors, but not all. This allows the molecules to move around; it allows water to flow, to change shape. But enough molecules hang together to prevent the water from leaving your glass.

In gaseous form, none of the water molecules hang together. Boil off a pot of water and the water molecules disperse throughout the room, much as perfume wafts through.

As you fly from one city to another, six-or-so miles up, the air outside your window is cold — 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. When clouds grow high enough — cold enough — their tops become a mix of liquid droplets and solid ice crystals.

Water molecules can escape, one-by-one, from tiny cloud droplets. Lone molecules soon bump into another droplet, and re-attach themselves. This second droplet would grow larger, were it not losing molecules itself.

Ice can also lose water molecules — “freezer burn” is actually dehydration — water escaping, molecule-by-molecule, from the frozen meat. But ice holds on tight to its molecules, so they escape from ice crystals more slowly than from droplets.

In a mixed ice-and-water cloud, droplets lose water, and crystals pick up most of the molecules the droplets lose. Droplets shrink, and crystals grow, until the crystal is large enough to fall.

As it falls through the cloud, the falling ice crystal — a snowflake — continues collecting molecules. When droplets bump into the crystal, they freeze onto it.

If the air beneath the cloud is cold, the crystal will reach the ground as snow. But if the air beneath the cloud is warm, the snow melts, and reaches the ground as a raindrop.

Al Stahler brings an enjoyment of nature to students of all ages. His science programs can be heard on KVMR, 89.5 FM.