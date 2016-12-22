Alan Stahler: Searching out the first stars | TheUnion.com

The universe, by definition, is everything — all people, planets, stars galaxies, all time. The universe had a birthday. Near as we can tell, it popped out — out of nothing — close to fourteen billion years ago.

The universe was born hot, too hot for life to survive, too hot for even atoms to survive. Any bit of matter would be smashed to smithereens, transmuted into energy.

Fortunately for our existence today, the new-born universe quickly cooled, and atoms coalesced.

Atoms have personalities — each type of atom behaves in a certain way. Gold is different from lead because their atoms behave differently.

Atoms of oxygen like to combine with other atoms, to combine with atoms in food and fuel, for instance, releasing energy in the process. Eating food and breathing oxygen gives us the energy to keep ourselves alive. Atoms of iron like to latch onto atoms of oxygen — the iron in our blood hauls oxygen around our bodies. Dozens of different atoms, with different personalities, make life possible.

But when the young universe cooled enough for atomic nuclei to exist, essentially two types came into being: hydrogen and helium (with only the tiniest smidgeons of a couple others).

Hydrogen and helium, under most conditions, are both gases, great for filling balloons. But for making plants and animals, hydrogen and helium, by themselves, are not very useful.

Fortunately, as the universe cooled, atoms of hydrogen and helium coalesced into stars, their cores hot enough to fuse light nuclei into heavier ones – hydrogen into helium, hydrogen and helium into carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus.

The personality of nitrogen atoms makes them useful for building protein molecules; the personality of phosphorus atoms makes them indispensable for building molecules of DNA; the personality of carbon atoms makes them absolutely essential for building virtually all the molecules of life.

As stars grow old, they spew their nuclear handiwork into space; some of those nuclei will coalesce into new stars. Each new generation of stars is born with a richer mix of heavier nuclei than the generation before.

The constellation Hercules hangs high overhead in summer. Behind the stars of Hercules lies one of the oldest objects yet found: a globular (ball-shaped) cluster of stars. The old stars in the globular contain a lean mix of heavy nuclei.

By rights, we should be able to find stars that contain no heavy nuclei at all — stars of the very first (or “zeroth”) generation, made only of primordial hydrogen and helium.

Search as we might — looking out across the universe, and back in time — we’ve not been able to locate any such stars.

Calculations show that the earliest stars would have burned hotter and brighter than any stars burning today.

The afterglow of the Big Bang — of the creation — pervades the universe. It’s been mapped, and those maps bear what seems to be the imprint of an early generation of hot, bright stars. The trick, then, is to find them.

Hot stars emit intensely in the ultraviolet part of the spectrum. But that was long ago, and far away. The expansion of the universe has stretched space, and with it, has stretched the wavelengths of the radiation from those first, hot stars.

As it crossed the expanding universe, radiation starting out as invisible ultraviolet would be stretched into the visible range — first to violet, then blue, stretched more to green, then yellow, orange and red.

The stretch would continue; what had become visible would become invisible again, as it stretched beyond red, to near-infrared — the radiation of a TV remote. And then it would stretch more, into the thermal infrared — the radiation we feel as heat.

The James Webb Space Telescope will launch in 2018, to look for the first stars, in the thermal infrared. Its mirror will be huge, its detectors very sensitive.

Anything with a temperature above absolute zero emits heat energy, so the new space telescope will need to be shaded from such sources of heat energy — it will need to be shaded from the sun, of course, and shaded from the warmth of the Earth. It will also need to be shaded from the dazzling heat of moonlight.

Al Stahler teaches nature classes for students of all ages, kid to adult. His science programs can be heard on KVMR-FM, and he may be reached at stahler@kvmr.org.