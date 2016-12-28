Alan Stahler: New year arrives late | TheUnion.com

2017 will get here late this New Year’s Day.

Every 365 days, we celebrate our planet’s having made another loop around the sun. Truth be told, though, it takes Earth 365 1/4 days to make the journey around. Every new year, we celebrate a quarter-day early.

No big thing, except that those quarter-days add up. In the second year, we celebrate two-quarters, or a half-day early; third year, three-quarters of a day early; fourth year, we celebrate the new year a full day early.

Again, no big thing. Except that those days add up. After 100 years of early celebration, we’d be celebrating the new year before the pumpkins had ripened for Halloween.

The 365-day calendar, obviously, is catawampus. To keep it in line with the Earth, every four years we delay the celebration by adding a leap-day: Inserting Feb. 29 causes March to begin a day late.

At the end of the year, New Year’s Eve arrives a day later than it would have, and all is right again.

Much as trees add a growth ring every year, corals add yearly rings to the limey homes they build in tropical seas. Some corals do more. Scientists can see rings of carbonate that the corals have put down each day — daily growth rings, 365 per year.

Some hundreds of millions of years ago, corals put down around 400 daily rings each year. There were more days in a year.

To pack more days into a year, days must have been smaller — shorter. A shorter day — less time between one sunrise and the next — means Earth was turning faster.

Precise measurements tell us Earth is still slowing down today.

Many factors can change Earth’s rotation rate — winds blowing against mountains, for instance. But the big factor putting the brakes on Earth’s rotation is the moon.

When the moon passes overhead, it draws the waters upward. Earth spins under that bulge of water. The seafloor feels the weight of that bulge. The weight creates friction, and slows us down. When the east coast of a continent plows into that bulge — when it’s high tide on the East Coast — it slows us yet more. Days, sunrise to sunrise, grow longer.

We’re talking tiny fractions of a second here, so it’s no big thing. Except that time kept by the Earth quickly goes out-of-sync with time kept by atomic clocks.

This New Year’s Eve, an extra second — a leap-second — will be inserted into the year: 2017 will begin one second late. (By the time we celebrate in California, the extra second will have been inserted into the world’s time system).

We insert leap-days into the year because the calendar doesn’t keep precise time. We insert leap-seconds, not because of imprecise clocks, but an imprecise Earth.

This column, “Soundings,” means a lot to me. As we begin a new year, I’d like to thank The Union, my editor Keri Brenner, and, especially, my readers, for allowing me to connect.

