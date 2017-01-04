Alan Stahler: Falling toward the sun | TheUnion.com

To the question, “How far is Earth from the sun?”, the standard answer is 93 million miles. But that’s just an average. Today we’re less than 91.5 million miles from the sun. Until Wednesday morning, we were falling closer — and faster — every moment.

Biologists group animals into families. The family of the great apes includes orangutans, chimpanzees, gorillas and us. Orangs, chimps and gorillas are different from us, of course, but there are also similarities.

Mathematicians, too, group objects into families: Squares and octagons have their differences, but, in some ways, they are much alike — straight sides, for instance.

Mathematical curves come in families. Throw a ball upward and it traces a parabola through the air. Throw the ball harder and it flies farther, but it still traces out a parabola.

Now imagine you could throw the ball so hard, it never hits the ground, but goes all the way around the world. It no longer traces out a parabola, but another, related curve: An ellipse (the familiar circle is a kind of ellipse).

Parabolas and ellipses are different, but related — they’re in one big family of curves and, in some ways, objects tracing out either of these curves behave the same.

When you throw a ball upward, on a parabolic path, the ball leaves your hand fast, and starts to climb. As it rises, gravity pulls the ball downward, slowing its climb. When it reaches its highest point, the ball stops climbing entirely, and begins to fall. It falls faster and faster, and hits the ground going just as fast as when it left your hand.

The ball you throw around the world also leaves your hand fast. As it climbs, gravity pulls it downward, slowing its rise. On the far side of the world, the ball reaches its highest point; it stops climbing entirely, and begins to fall. Falling faster and faster, it returns to its lowest point — right back where it started. Now it’s going so fast, it starts to climb — and heads out around the world again. You’ve put that ball into orbit.

Nothing flung Earth into orbit around the sun — Earth was born orbiting the sun. But like the ball you launched, Earth is sometimes closer to the sun, sometimes farther away. Ninety-three million miles, again, is merely an average.

Last Fourth of July, Earth was as far from the sun as it could get — 94.5 million miles. We’ve been falling toward the sun, faster and faster, ever since. (Fortunately for us, Earth also moves sideways, around the sun, so we don’t crash into it).

Earth made its closest approach to the sun at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday. We’ll be heading back out until July 3.

Al Stahler teaches nature classes for students of all ages, kid to adult. His science programs can be heard on KVMR-FM, and he may be reached at stahler@kvmr.org