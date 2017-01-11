Alan Stahler: Atmospheric rivers flow over county | TheUnion.com

Bathed in sunlight, Earth’s tropical regions grow warm. Now the tropics have a problem: How to get rid of that heat?

Air doesn’t weigh much, but it’s not weightless. The air in a 12-by-14-foot room weighs-in at a hundred pounds.

If the temperature in that room is a chilly 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and there’s plenty of water around to evaporate (from fish bowls, potted plants, wet laundry), a half-pound of the air in the room will be water vapor — gaseous water.

Warm air can hold more water than can cold air. When we bring cold air into the house and warm it, the air becomes “thirsty” – it sucks moisture from our skin.

Suppose we heat the room to a toasty 85 degrees; again, there’s plenty of water available to evaporate, so the air can hold as much as it “wants.” Rather than a mere half-pound of moisture, the warmer air now holds three pounds — six times as much.

Air sitting over the tropical ocean holds a lot more moisture than air sitting over the ocean at mid-latitudes.

Pushed about by air moving around the globe, the warm, moist tropical air bulges north, away from the tropics — and then retreats, pulling closer to the equator.

Air is said to be cyclonic when it spins in the same way the earth turns — counter-clockwise, looking down on the north pole. Hurricanes are cyclonic storms — tropical cyclones.

Here in the mid-latitudes, our winter storms also spin cyclonically — they are extratropical (outside-the-tropics) cyclones.

Extratropical cyclones have an anatomy, streams of air blowing one way or another. One of the anatomical features of a winter storm is a “conveyor belt”, a stream of air blowing up from the south, pulling air into the heart of the storm. Blowing over the ocean, the conveyor belt picks up moisture. But should it connect up with one of the tropical bulges, as it bulges northward, the storm pulls in moist — very moist — air.

These long, narrow streams of warm, moist air can carry more water than half-a-dozen Mississippi’s. They’re called atmospheric rivers.

The water vapor in an atmospheric river could happily remain in the air. But only if the air remains warm.

Pressure drops as we climb, which is why our ears pop when traveling from the valley to the mountains. Force air to rise and, with less pressure pushing on it, it will expand. When air expands, it cools.

When an atmospheric river flows broadside into California, it hits the coast range, then the Sierra Nevada. Both mountain ranges force the storm to rise. The cooling air can no longer hold onto its moisture. Rain and snow fall in abundance.

An average year sees half-a-dozen atmospheric rivers making landfall in California, bringing most of our winter’s moisture. (Also, unfortunately, most of our floods.).

Scientists discovered atmospheric rivers in the late 1990s. But well before their discovery, Californians had noticed some especially wet storms originating around Hawaii. They dubbed such a storm — what we now recognize as one form of atmospheric river — “The Pineapple Express.”

