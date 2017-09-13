African soul from Les Nubians
September 13, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The Stone House presents: An Evening of African Soul with Les Nubians and The System Krush House Band
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Stone House
TICKETS: Tickets are $25 in advance available at The Briar Patch and $30 at the door.
INFO: Call 530-265-5050
One of the most successful French-language musical groups in the U.S., Les Nubians, is best known for their Billboard R&B Single "Makeda" from their Grammy nominated album Princesses Nubiennes come to The Stone House.
The sisters are returning to Nevada City having traveled the world over spreading positivity through their Afropean sound for over 20 years.
The opening act is a project directed by Nevada city's own, Aja Salvatore, CEO of System Krush Record Label.
The in-label band serves as a rhythm section for a multitude of recording artists and in its current incarnation features vocalists Ousseynou Kouyate from Senegal and Melike Konur from Istanbul, Turkey.
Show begins at 9 p.m. Friday with local favorite DJ Brian Hartman at The Stone House, Downtown Nevada City.
Tickets are $25 in advance available at The Briar Patch and $30 at the door.
For reservations (dinner available) contact: 530-265-5050.
