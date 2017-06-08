Take a hike? Bear Yuba Land Trust leads upcoming treks, events for summer months | TheUnion.com

Bear Yuba Land Trust has announced several treks and events for June and July:

Fireside Chats

Fireside Chats continues with community partners Bear Yuba Land Trust, Folk Trails Hiking Club and Inn Town Campground.

Mountain Recreation's camping guru Nick Somers offers an informative evening covering the "Basics of Backpacking" 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Nick will cover topics like pre-trip planning, the 10 essentials, lightweight gear options, how to pack a pack, Leave No Trace practices and local backpacking opportunities. Participants will receive a store coupon they can use to outfit themselves for summer adventures.

Other chats in the camping season series feature Legends and Lore with California Naturalist Steve Roddy in July, Campfire Cooking with Mountain Recreation in August, and Women in the Outdoors this fall. If not camping, please park outside the campground gates and walk in.

What: Fireside Chats: Backpacking Basics with Mountain Recreation

Where: Inn Town Campground, 9 Kidder Court, Nevada City, 265-9900

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

Cost: $10 BYLT Members – Get 50 percent off regular tent camping sites; 25 percent off regular glamping sites — booking in advance is highly recommended. Snacks and beverages provided; maps, outdoor gear and merchandise available.

Info: Register and learn more at http://www.bylt.org; http://inntowncampground.com/

Wilderness Perfume with Juniper Ridge & Kitkitdizzi

"Find your place on the planet. Dig in, and take responsibility from there." — Gary Snyder

Chief Wilderness Perfumer Hall Newbegin, founder at Juniper Ridge, will guide us on this morning stroll from downtown Nevada City business Kitkitdizzi to the Deer Creek Tribute Trail for a workshop in wild crafting.

"I always think of myself as an accidental perfumer. I grew up in Portland, Oregon and spent my summers hiking and backpacking around the lakes and peaks of the Cascade Mountains.

"Mt. Hood, Mt Jefferson, the Three Sisters … those names bring a kind of magic into the room for me, and that's what my perfume is all about. If I can bottle a summer day on Mt. Hood's Timberline Trail when the wildflowers are peaking, well, that's just the most beautiful thing ever," said Hall.

For this workshop, participants will take a walk from the store to the Deer Creek natural area to learn about sustainable harvesting and perhaps take a quick swim "to reset our heads and feel all good, smell the dirt, plants, really dig into place." Then folks will head back to Hall's Field Lab Van to make and bottle a hydrosol extraction.

"You'll go home with the Deer Creek area in a bottle."

What: Wilderness Perfume with Juniper Ridge & Kitkitdizzi

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Meet at Kitkitdizzi, 219 Broad St., Nevada City

Cost: $15 members, $20 not-yet-members

Info: Register at: http://www.bylt.org and kitkitdizzi.com; Instagram: #fieldlabvan

Twilight Bat Walk with Sarah Perrin

Join Biologist Sarah Perrin and Bear Yuba Land Trust for this special sunset outing at Black Swan Preserve. Perrin, a permitted bat netter and natural resources specialist with Bureau of Reclamation, will share with us her knowledge and passion for this often overlooked flying mammal.

"I think it's important to bring more awareness to bats. Once people see them up close, they realize bats aren't scary," said Sarah.

Using acoustic bat detectors and mist nets, Perrin will catch and identify species found near the pond, formerly a hydraulic mine site. Participants will learn about common bats found in our area and the challenges impacting populations of these important members of our interconnected food web. Prepare for a night of wonder and learning. Bring headlamps or flashlights, folding chairs or blankets, bug spray, snacks, good hiking shoes.

What: Twilight Bat Walk with Sarah Perrin

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 7

Where: Black Swan Preserve

Cost: $15 members, $20 not-yet-members, kids free

Info: Register at: http://www.bylt.org

Spaulding Trail & Railroad History with Hank Meals

The Spaulding Trail traverses the western shore of Spaulding Reservoir providing great views of Red Mountain and Old Man Mountain. While on the trail hikers will pass through a mixture of conifers, black oak and two kinds of manzanita.

When the Spaulding Dam was rebuilt in the early 20th century lumbermen Bierce and Smart logged the dam site between 1905 and 1910. They accomplished this with the aid of a seven-mile long narrow gauge railroad whose tracks were laid to the stands of timber where logs were then railroaded to their sawmill at Emigrant Gap. Remnants of the railroad can still be seen today.

The dam is built just below the confluence of the South Yuba and Fordyce Creek. Participants will walk up Fordyce Creek to a beautiful waterfall before heading back. This round-trip hike is about 5 miles. As an optional bonus we can climb Zion Hill, a short but steep side trip, with tremendous views. Twentieth century mapmakers mistakenly placed Zion Hill near Blue Lake — join this hike for the real deal.

Wear sturdy hiking shoes and comfortable weather-appropriate clothing. Bring sun protection, snacks and/or lunch and plenty of water.

What: Spaulding Trail & Railroad History with Hank Meals

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Meet at Rood Center for carpooling

Difficulty: Moderate 5 miles, plus optional Challenging steep side trip with views

Cost: $20 members, $25 not-yet-members

Info: Register at: http://www.bylt.org