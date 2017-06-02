Silent Movies with Walt Strony presents ‘The General’ | TheUnion.com

COST: Free admission. Those wishing to make tax-deductible donations to the Peace Lutheran Church Organ Fund may leave them in the basket in the church lobby.

WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley (near downtown) – in the Sanctuary

WHAT: Silent Movies with Walt Strony presents “The General,” the 1926 classic silent film by Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckner

Silent Movies with Walt Strony presents the 1926 action-comedy-romance "The General," starring Buster Keaton and featuring one of the greatest train-wreck scenes in film history.

It's an entertaining film for the whole family. "The General" screens for free at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. A reception will follow.

"The General" is based on the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862. It was Keaton's favorite film. Though it bombed at the box office, critics now consider it among the best of its era.

Walt Strony is a nationally acclaimed organist who plays at silent film festivals around the United States. He now lives in Grass Valley.

"'The General' is a wonderful film. It's got comedy, it's roughly historical, there's a little love interest going on," Strony said. "It's fun, and everybody will enjoy it."

"The General" is the second silent movie Strony has presented.

"I'd really like this to become a major, classical happening here in Grass Valley, so that we can continue to expose people to the variety of wonderful silent films that were made," Strony said.

Strony will play music to highlight the action and underscore the actors' emotions. Classical works will include "The William Tell Overture," played during the famous train chase. Other songs will include "Battle Hymn of the Republic," "Dixie" and more from the mid-1800s.

This event supports a campaign to replace Peace's aging digital organ with a combination digital-pipe organ. Anyone wishing to donate may leave a tax-deductible gift in the basket in the church lobby. Please write checks to Peace Lutheran Church and note "Organ Fund" in the memo line