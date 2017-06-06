I have always been known as a bit of a wine guy. And it's true, while I have made, bought, sold, and consumed my good share, I have never had much to do with vineyards.

Over the years, I have done a little picking, some pruning, even planting, but never my own vineyard.

The wine part of wine seemed easy enough. Accumulate too much, drink more. But the grape part seemed daunting. First you need the land, then estimates of over 20 grand an acre to develop, and then, like the cow in the barn, you gotta work it. It doesn't sit in the dark and develop by itself.

That doesn't mean I didn't try a little bit. Actually, the first attempt was a volunteer. I used to put spent grape skins, and seeds, in my compost pile after pressing. My first grape vine was a compost refugee.

As a self-starter, the vine has grown well, but has a virus, produces leaves with bumps and never once a single grape. They say vines grow like weeds. If they don't produce grapes, are they weeds?

My next attempt was more stalwart. Got Zinfandel cuttings from a local vineyard. Came home, propagated the vines, planted them, ran a trellis wire, and an irrigation drip line. My 10-vine vineyard was ready to go.

Sadly, there just wasn't enough sun in that spot. My now 15-year old vines look like scrawny four year olds. They do produce clusters of miniature grapes even though they never mature. Still, that's progress, right?

Next I brought home several vines from the UC Davis Old Vine Zinfandel Heritage Collection. I didn't know what to do with them and they languished in pots until I finally planted them two years ago. Sun challenged, it's unclear whether they will become vines or weeds.

Blame my current attempt on the drought. When told to limit water usage last summer, it was quickly apparent that the lawn was by far the biggest culprit. And that's when it hit me. Grapes don't need long-term water. Once established, those little babies could live on their own. Planting a vineyard was fighting for the good of the cause.

I figured my new vineyard area could hold 15-20 vines. That's important because my goal is to get 100 pounds of grapes, capable of producing five gallons of wine, about 25 bottles.

Having learned the importance of sunshine, or lack of it, I bought a sun meter to test the new area. I am on the very cusp of just enough, I hope.

The normal advice for a vineyard this small is plant what you like. I had my heart set on a blend of Rhone varieties, five of each. I even went as far as making arrangements to get cuttings from a local vineyard.

Then I thought twice, mostly about my location. First of all, my altitude at 2,750 feet starts to challenge the upper limits of grape growing. Late frosts in spring, and more importantly, the arc of the sun dipping lower on the tree line in fall, both create concerns.

I needed a late budding variety that ripened early.

I went to talk to Jacques Mercier at Solune Winegrowers whose vineyard and winery are a few miles down the road. It's the closest vineyard that mirrors my environment.

Jacques originally planted a couple of dozen different varietals with a survival of the fittest philosophy. Over the years, he has pared down to about a half dozen, the best and brightest for his location.

Even though they would probably not have been in my top five, I was thrilled to come home with an armful of Tempranillo and Tannat cuttings.

Unfortunately, due to a variety of operator errors, I didn't have a very good success rate. Following various pieces of internet advice, my cuttings spent futile time on top of the fridge, buried in a bucket of sand, and in pots on the wall.

By the time we moved from spring into mid-summer, about two-thirds of my cuttings had perished. I was afraid it was getting too late to plant them, besides, I discovered, I hadn't prepared my holes properly.

My newest reference guide told me to dig a 3-foot hole in the fall, and then fill it in, and then dig it up again in the spring, and then plant the vine.

By late fall I had managed to dig one hole.

I returned to Solune this March for more cuttings. With advice from Mark Henry at Montoliva, I did a much better job with propagation. I have about 30 vines budding their little hearts out, unfurling leaves to the sky.

Sadly, there was still just one hole.

Invigorated by our traditional mid-May planting date, and a withered lawn I had been trying to kill for two years, I vowed to have the seven survivors of last year's attempt in the ground in May.

I dug the three-foot holes, and filled them back up again, I just shortened the time before planting. I have seven vines in the ground and a well-stocked nursery I intend to pull from and plant throughout the summer.

I know it's still a long way away, with much to learn, nonetheless, I just hope I get some grapes.

Rod Byers is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk On TV. You can find information about his wine classes at http://www.pinehillwineworks.com and he can be reached at 530-802-7172.