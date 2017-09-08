Nevada City Film Festival kicks off with not so silent bash
September 8, 2017
The 17th annual international Nevada City Film Festival kicked off Thursday night at the newly remodeled Stone House tavern at the bottom of Broad Street.
Festival-goers were treated with a sneak peak of this year's film festival lineup and a screening of the 1902 French silent film "A Trip to the Moon" with a never-before-heard score performed live by Wax Wane Gibbous, an all-star line up of musicians that included Randy McKean, Callum McKean, Murray Campbell and Wes Steed.
Outside folks sipped on wine, got their photos taken and got a chance to experience a virtual reality experience.
A virtual reality and multimedia pavilion will be set up at the festival's headquarters at the Miners Foundry from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The festival runs through Friday where a best-of-the-fest event will take place at dusk in Pioneer Park.
For more information, visit http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
