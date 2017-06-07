Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Holding on loosely | TheUnion.com

Another school year is coming to an end. Hearty congratulations to all the moms and dads, and grandparents and mentors, who made it possible.

As your high school graduates — technically now adults or close to it — takes the walk across the stage to accept their diploma, breathe in sighs of relief and enjoy feelings of heartfelt pride.

Recognize the sense of disbelief. How could 18 years have passed by so quickly? One day they are begging for a Dora the Explorer doll and the next they are booking their own travel to explore places Dora only dreamed of. (And hopefully, they are not taking after that character, in case you haven't noticed, she is almost always lost.)

There is a saying regarding raising children, "The days are long but the years are short." Well-meaning words for certain, not that they help when you are in the dark days of parenting.

High school graduation is the end of an era and is it is just the beginning of a new chapter in parenting – if only there were a handbook.

This generation of graduates grew up fast. Many of them born just before the turn of the century, they are true Millennials. Technology pushing them forward faster than many realize. The year they started kindergarten, watching Donald Trump say, "You're fired" was a fun part of our pop culture. Facebook was just for college students.

When I had a houseful of high school students (really not all that long ago) cell phones were still novel enough that we first gave them as a rite of passage as a birthday gift, when they turned 16! Impossible to imagine today. Today preschoolers are using laptops and iPads with great authority. Their access and exposure to a world so much greater than the borders of their community is unprecedented. This world seems to be more dangerous than ever at a time when our children are more likely than ever to explore larger parts of it.

So, I do get that the job of parenting is getting more complicated. This age of technology increasing the many challenges that come with growing a child into a decent human being.

But some of the basics that come with the job will never change. And the most difficult part of being a parent is still ahead. Now comes the tougher job of letting them go.

For me, I realize I live more by a song 38 Special, a country rock band from the early '80s, made popular when they crooned, "Hang on loosely but don't let go." This is my truth. For me, there is no letting go. Not completely. The umbilical cord — or apron string or whatever you care to call it — simply grows longer. I have not found a way to cut the cord.

Once they graduate from high school you can be sure they have the basic educational needs to survive in today's world, though thriving will take a bit more effort on their part. Hopefully they have a good sense of right and wrong and a moral compass. You said the words a thousand times, they had to have heard at least some of it. If they still have a strong desire to learn and have made the decision to continue on to higher education, the worry changes a bit. As a parent, you must put your faith in who they are as they go out on their own for the first time where all the excitement of independence awaits.

The thing is, they may never go far and even if they do, they are likely to come back. The challenge in parenting is they come back different. Having had a taste of independence, they are not as inclined to rules or curfews. It is now your job to make the transition from parenting a child to guiding an adult. While they might still need help and a little direction, they want to prove they are "all good."

Just as I did with my own parents, advice is often ignored. I know my folks probably had a lot to say. I just couldn't hear it. And so, like them, I am learning that if I can make myself simply stand back and watch, more often than not, I am privy to an admirable amount of capability and determination and an uncanny amount insight.

But I don't know if I will ever stop worrying and am still in the process of stopping myself from overreaching in the name of saving them. I am constantly trying to find the best path to impart my wisdom (hard earned with tales not always appropriate to share) in a way they can receive. I often fail.

I can almost hear my mother's voice. I have no idea what she is saying because I rarely listened, but I am comforted with the realization that she too did her best to hold on loosely even as she let go.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.