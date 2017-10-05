Fall colors open studio art tour

Where: Multiple locations (guide and sample of artists’ works on display at Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley)

More than 70 local artists will welcome the public to 43 studios and art galleries during a free tour spanning two weekends.

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley presents the Fall Colors Open Studios Art Tour 2017 held on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 7-8 and Oct.14-15. The event that showcases a thriving arts community, two walkable historic downtowns and nearby nature trails in a blaze of fall color.

Each Studio Tour has one work of art on exhibit at The Center, offering a preview, along with a free guide for artists included to help attendees decide where they want to go on the tour.

Throughout the tour, the public will get the chance to meet artists and view new work and buy original art in a wide range of media and styles. The tour offers the chance to see the artists' workspace — the place where art is made — watch live demonstrations, and learn about the art process from concept to completion.

This year's tour features painters, printmakers, photographers, ceramicists, illustrators, jewelers, designers, woodworkers and more. Up to 28 artists on the tour will offer demonstrations and special projects.

To plan a tour, look for the Fall Colors Art Tour Guide Companion that will include: artist information, maps, nature trails, weekend events, live music and a list of tasting rooms and restaurants.

Copies of Fall Colors tour guides are available at: The Center for the Arts, Art Works Gallery, ASIF Studios, BriarPatch Co-op, Grass Valley and Nevada City chambers of commerce, Summer Thymes, The Artist Workshop, the Alexander Gallery, and LeeAnn Brook Fine Art.

See this story at TheUnion.com for a copy of the event guide. For latest updates and more information, visit openstudiostour.org. For more information call, 530-274-8384, ext. 19.