Earles of Newtown featured at Wild for the Yuba event Sunday | TheUnion.com

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), which has been protecting and restoring the Yuba River for the past 34 years, invites the community to get Wild for the Yuba at its annual auction, BBQ and dance party for the river 3-7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the historic North Star House.

The event features live music from the Earles of Newtown, a nine-piece powerhouse Americana band whose "Swingin' Dixie" is celebrated throughout California. Dust off those dancing shoes for a celebration of the Yuba River.

"Wild for the Yuba is SYRCL's summer river season kickoff, and is a great way to support SYRCL's work to protect and restore our watershed throughout the year," said Executive Director Caleb Dardick. "We invite you to join us as we celebrate our local treasure, the Yuba River, and contribute to the work SYRCL is doing to improve conditions on the Yuba through education, advocacy and restoration."

Wild for the Yuba is SYRCL's biggest annual party for the river with one of the region's largest auctions. New this year – the auction has three ways to bid and win, including a Fine Art and Dining Silent Auction, a bucket raffle with great prizes, and a Travel and Adventure Live Auction featuring one-of-a-kind excursions and experiences throughout Northern California and beyond.

Tickets are available in advance at the SYRCL office, and online at http://www.yubariver.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of the event. Advance purchase prices are $35 per person for current SYRCL members and $40 for the general public. At-the-door pricing is $40 per person for SYRCL current members and $45 for the general public. Reserved seating for 8 costs $380 for members and $400 for the general public.

The price of admission includes a barbecue buffet from Smiley Guys Smokehouse and one free raffle ticket. Craft beer and wine will also be for sale from Three Forks Brewery, Ol' Republic Brewery, Crispin Cider, Mountain Peoples Wine, and Barefoot Bubbly.

Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City.

Visit http://www.yubariver.org for more information.