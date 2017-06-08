Denis Peirce: Sierra rivers running too high for trout; shad in the valley is great option | TheUnion.com

Legend has it that during the winter of 1777 when the Continental Army was near starvation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania an early run of shad came up the Delaware into the Schuylkill River. This run of fish was credited with saving the army and hence the Revolution.

American shad are a large herring that spawn in rivers but live most of their lives in the ocean. They are native to the East Coast, from Florida up through Maine. Where they go in the ocean is unknown but I spoke to a west coast commercial fisherman that said he once caught them by net on the bottom in 600 feet of water incidental to other fish.

Each spring, as the snow melts in the high country, the trout fishing in the Sierra rivers gets put on hold.

Rivers like the North Yuba are raging as the water cascades down the west slope, dropping rapidly in elevation. Once the water reaches the valley, where the terrain is relatively flat, even with high water, the rivers spread out and slow down.

At the same time there are two fish arriving for their spawning runs, stripers and American shad. There is a lot of attention paid to the striper run which features some really big fish that are good eating. But when it comes to great sport from hard pulling fish that arrive in big numbers, shad are hard to beat.

The stripers are still high on the fishing priority list but we should not ignore the shad. The shad runs have arrived in all of the Sacramento Valley rivers. The high water masked the arrival of the shad in late April and May. I was on the Feather last month at the mouth of the Yuba River.

The fish finder lit up with schools of fish in the 30 foot deep holes in the Yuba. The speculation was that these were shad, but no one was fishing for them at the time. Another factor affecting the Yuba run of shad was the silt that was turning the lower Yuba into something like chocolate milk. A couple of miles up from the mouth, the river had shifted in its bed and was under cutting a levee. Periodically, a large amount of the clay bank would slide into the river. The effect was obvious in the lower Yuba and for miles down the Feather. I thought that maybe the turbidity would prevent the shad from coming up the Yuba, but that was not the case. The run on the lowest stretches of the Yuba River has been quite good.

Shad do not do well when confronted by physical obstacles. Above the DaGuerre Dam, finding shad is a rare event. The fish ladder that the salmon and steelhead seem to navigate easily doesn't work for shad. Recent reports from guides working the lower river have been very good.

On the Feather River, there have been good reports on the upper reaches from Gridley up through the Afterbay Hole. During the drought years, the shad seldom made the swim all the way up to the Oroville area. At Live Oak there is a rock diversion dam where irrigation water is taken out of the river. This barrier at low water was the top of the shad's range. There were times a few years back when massive numbers of shad stacked up below the rock dam. This year, the high water has made the dam irrelevant to the shad migration.

On the Sacramento River the best reports have come from Colusa up through Red Bluff. The river changes character near Colusa. Below, the river is more of a canal and above it takes on more of the pool/riffle configuration like the Lower Yuba.

Shad fishing success is often about access. Boat anglers have the best opportunity to move around and locate the fish. Most of the land along the Lower Yuba below DaGuerre is private. On the American River there is good public access, but lots of "public" to go along with it. The Oroville Wildlife Area has lots of access and good water. Probably the best bet for the shore angler.

The shad runs can last well into the summer. As long as the Sierra rivers are too high for trout fishing, shad in the valley rivers is a great option. Once the Sierra Rivers begin to fish well and the valley heat turns on in earnest, the focus turns away from the shad fishery. I have seen shad in the Oroville area well into August. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union's Outdoors section and is host of "The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report," which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.