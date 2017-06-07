Country Joe, Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts to celebrate Summer of Love’s 50th anniversary | TheUnion.com

Legendary '60s rock & roll singer/songwriter/musician Country Joe McDonald will make a rare performance in Grass Valley to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Country Joe & The Fish's debut album "Electric Music For The Mind & Body."

Country Joe McDonald is best known for his time with the Fish and a few anti-war protest songs, however, most of his massive song repertoire is apolitical solo work.

He and his new group, The Electric Music Band, will be performing classic material from his 1967 debut album.

Berkeley-based Country Joe & the Fish are widely acknowledged as pioneers of the LSD-powered, psychedelic folk-rock that was prevalent in San Francisco from 1965 to 1970. McDonald's concert at the Center for the Arts on Saturday will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. The Electric Music Band will open the show with a set of classic cover songs from the '60s era, before launching into the Country Joe & The Fish's debut album.

“Some of the songs we’re going to play I don’t think have ever been performed lie before. And quite a few of the songs haven’t been performed live for almost 50 years.”Country Joe McDonald

The new group is a four-piece rock band led by Grammy-nominated writer and music archivist Alec Palao on bass. Joining Palao to accompany McDonald are guitarist Matt Piucci, guitarist Derek See, drummer Jozef Becker and keyboardist Andrea Hensler.

"Me and the new group have been together for about six weeks," McDonald said in a phone interview from his Berkeley home. "We got together by a circumstance. I was working with the Berkeley Historical Society on a history of music in Berkeley exhibit. I had worked with Alec Palao, who wrote all of the album notes for the reissues of (Country Joe & The Fish's) first two albums."

McDonald said he and Palao performed a benefit concert together, which gave them the idea to put together a band to play Country Joe & The Fish music.

"I never dreamed I would ever play this music again," McDonald said. "Some of the songs we're going to play I don't think have ever been performed live before. And quite a few of the songs haven't been performed live for almost 50 years."

The concert will be a unique translation of psychedelic rock – a psychedelic drug inspired genre prevalent in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late '60s.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Grass Valley," McDonald said. "I think this is a real treat for people if they're a fan of my first band. The people who know the music, and even people who don't know the music, will be entertained."

McDonald just came out with a new solo album, called "Fifty" that he has been working on for two years. The name of the album commemorates 50 years (in 2015) since his first album in 1965.

"My style of music is still more classic than any particular pop genre," McDonald explained. "I still write and sing folk, country-western, blues, and psychedelic rock, and I use a lot of open tunings on the guitar. And I still do some topical songs, which have social and political content."

Country Joe met guitarist Barry "The Fish" Melton in their teen years in Berkeley as members of the Instant Action Jug Band. McDonald was also publishing a small, underground music and culture magazine called "Rag Baby" at the time. The two worked on some of McDonald's recordings in support of the magazine. Out of this collaboration they decided to form Country Joe & The Fish.

Melton's lead guitar and McDonald's lead vocals formed the core of the group, which performed at most of the major music festivals during the '60s, most notably the Monterey Pop Festival in 1965, and the Woodstock Festival in 1969.

"When I came up to Berkeley from LA it was because of the folk music scene," McDonald recalled. "I started playing in the local coffee houses, but it was a really small folk scene. We went from folk music to playing as a jug band – skiffle music. The first recording of 'I'm Fixing to Die Rag' was as a skiffle song in 1965."

When Bob Dylan went electric at the Monterey Pop Festival, McDonald and Melton decided to turn themselves into an electrified rock 'n' roll band, McDonald said.

"We first had to buy some new instruments and equipment, like an organ and an electric bass," he said. "So we started playing my songs as a rock 'n' roll band. That's how Country Joe & The Fish got started."

After five years, McDonald started his solo career. His music and songwriting, he said, has always been eclectic and mostly by impulse.

"Over the years, I've put together 25 original albums, a total of 48 with the compilation albums," he added.

McDonald began his solo career with a collection of Woody Guthrie songs. He went on to produce a musical rendition of the World War I poems of Robert Service, a collection of country and western standards, "Vietnam Experience" in 1985, "Superstitious Blues" in 1991 with Jerry Garcia, and an album of songs about nursing in 2002. In 2007 he put together a song-and-spoken-word one-man show about Woody Guthrie, and followed it up with another about Florence Nightingale.

McDonald mentioned the '60s were an exciting time – musically, creatively, politically, and in terms of the budding cultural revolution.

"We had a lot of fun in the '60s, but we still had to deal with the Vietnam War," McDonald remembered. "We found a safe haven in the music, art, and culture of that period, not only from the realities of war, but also from the racial discrimination and gender issues that were prevalent.

"The '60s were pretty harsh times, so the music was fun and comforting."

