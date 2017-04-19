Comedian Kathy Griffin coming to Grass Valley in June | TheUnion.com

Tickets on sale to: Encore Club: Wednesday at 10 a.m.; Center Members: Friday at 10 a.m.; General Public: April 26 at 10 a.m.

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Two-time Emmy winner Kathy Griffin is bringing her "Celebrity Run-In Tour" to Grass Valley.

Griffin will perform at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, brought in by The Center for the Arts, on June 16.

Tickets go on sale to The Center's Encore Club ($1000 plus donors) on Wednesday with tickets on sale to Center members on Friday. General public tickets go on sale April 26.

"It's a thrill to bring top entertainment to our community," said Julie Baker, The Center for the Arts Executive Director. "Now more than ever we need reason to come together and laugh. As a nonprofit organization, The Center counts on community support our programming. We encourage Kathy Griffin fans to become Center members to cash in on one of the key benefits of membership — early access to tickets."

A two-time Emmy winning and Grammy nominated Chicago native, Griffin is probably best known for her four-year stint on the NBC sitcom "Suddenly Susan" as Vickie Groener, Brooke Shields' acerbic colleague.

After moving west and joining the Los Angeles Groundlings comedy improvisational troupe, Kathy began building her resume with guest starring roles on such series as "ER" and "Seinfeld" — where she created recurring character Sally Weaver.

After her various TV guest spots, Kathy began gaining notice as a stand-up comedienne and landed her own "HBO Half Hour Comedy Special." In 1998, HBO gave Kathy her own One-Hour Special, "A Hot Cup of Talk."

Kathy has supplied voices for characters on the animated series "Dilbert" and "The Simpsons," and she appeared in a dual role on the "X-Files" as well as in Eminem's video, "The Real Slim Shady," which was co-directed by Dr. Dre.

Kathy has co-hosted The Billboard Music Awards three years in a row. She participated in and won "Celebrity Mole" on ABC, and then hosted the NBC reality series "Average Joe," as well as the MTV series, "Kathy's So-Called Reality."

Kathy has performed three stand-up specials for Bravo. In August 2005 Kathy's reality show, "Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List," debuted on Bravo.

Recently Kathy released a comedy CD called "For Your Consideration", which has garnered her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.