Best of the Fest: Outdoor screening revisits Nevada City Film Festival winners

This year, the Nevada City Film Festival launched its most ambitious and largest program of films to date.

Dubbed the "Sundance of the Sierra," the festival spanned seven days this year, screened 100 award-winning short and feature films in three historic venues, hosted 35 filmmakers from as far as Finland and Mexico, organized a Virtual Reality & Multi-Media pavilion, and welcomed over 2,500 attendees to the festival, including 500 students from Nevada City Schools.

The festival officially wraps Friday, Sept. 15, with an outdoor "Best of the Fest" screening in Pioneer Park, at 6 p.m. The program features a few of this year's "Best Of" winners, Best Documentary Short "Edith & Eddie," about America's oldest interracial newlyweds, and Audience Award Winner "The Good Fight," about one man's quest to offer salvation and hope to others in the notorious gun violence-ridden favela in Rio de Janeiro, where he was born and lives.

"This really was our best year yet," said Festival Director Jesse Locks. "Every year we continue to raise the bar; seeking out the best in international independent cinema and now Virtual Reality and Multi-Media. We strongly believe there is no more powerful way to show and share in the human experience than through film, and this year's films did just that. They were astounding."

Also included in the program is a collection of festival favorites such as "Skull + Bone," a short doc on the Northside Skull and Bone Gang that has started every Mardi Gras celebration off the same way for 200 years; "The Eleven O'clock," a fictional short about a delusional patient of psychiatrist believes he is actually the psychiatrist; the animated short "Little Potato" based on Wes Hurley's autobiographical tale of growing up gay in Soviet Russia; another poignant animated short called "Bartleby" about a Wall Street man and a defiant employee; the fictional short "sans réponse" (Without Answer) about a young man moves back home to Sonoma after failing to "make it" in the Los Angeles film scene; and the compelling documentary short "Gardeners of the Forest" about Laos, known as the Land of a Million Elephants, but in 2015 there were only 600 elephants left in the wild.

"We curated a crowd-pleasing program that we hope offers something for every type of cinema lover," said Locks.

Other Best Of winners this year include Best of the Fest & Best Fiction Short: "Limbo," directed by Konstantina Kotzamani (Greece); Heart of Gold Award for Excellence in Storytelling: "Lives Well Lived," directed by Sky Bergman (USA); Best Animation Short: "Confino" directed by Nico Bonomolo (Italy); and Best Feature: "Olancho," directed by Christopher Valdes and Theodore Griswold (USA/Honduras).

At Friday's screening, four local and regional food trucks including Chomp, Kaliko's Hawaiian Kitchen, Little Fish Co., and Old Country Ice Cream will be selling delicious dishes. Strictly Business, a foot-stomping swamp boogie band will perform covers and original songs. Award-winning beer from ol' Republic Brewery and Chacewater Winery will be available for purchase.

Source: Nevada City Film Festival