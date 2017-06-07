Alan Stahler: Invisible colors beyond the rainbow | TheUnion.com

Try this at home: Take two identical soda cans, one as close to all-white as you can find, the other as close to all-black. Fill both with water, and place them in the sun.

From experience, we can predict that water in the black can will warm first.

The rainbow: Red-Orange-Yellow-Green-Blue-Indigo-Violet.

The rainbow is the visible part of the electromagnetic spectrum (a spectrum is a generic rainbow). Outside of the visible are all sorts of other "colors" we can't see.

Latin for "below" is "infra." Just below red, in the spectrum, is near-infrared — the "color" used in TV remotes. Further below red is the far-, or thermal infrared. We feel thermal IR as heat.

Below infrared is radio. When we tune a radio, we're picking the color of a particular radio station.

Latin for "beyond" is "ultra." Beyond violet is ultraviolet; and beyond ultraviolet is x-radiation.

White is a mix of all the colors of the rainbow; a soda can looks white because it reflects all colors. Black, on the other hand, is the absence of all colors; a can looks black because it reflects nothing — it absorbs all colors. Water in the black can warms faster because it's absorbing all the light — all the energy — that strikes it.

Another experiment: Fill both cans, white and black, with boiling water. Place the cans, a foot-or-so apart, in the shade. Which will cool faster?

It turns out that a good absorber is also a good emitter. The black can, emitting energy faster, cools faster. Good absorber, good emitter.

Walls are opaque — they absorb all light, letting none through, which is why windows were invented. Windows are transparent to visible light.

Air is also transparent to visible light, but it's opaque to most of the ultraviolet, and to x-radiation. Many miles over our heads, atoms of air absorb ultraviolet and x-rays, and become so hot they lose electrons. Loose electrons in the upper atmosphere absorb AM radio waves during the day. When the air cools at night, loose electrons reflect AM radio … which is how we can hear far-away AM radio stations at night.

Visible light gets through the air to the ground, but not unscathed. Molecules of air scatter blues and violets all over the sky — which is why the sky is blue.

Larger particles, such as cloud droplets, scatter all colors of light, which is why clouds are white.

The ground beneath our feet absorbs most of the light that strikes it, turns the light into heat, then emits that heat as thermal infrared.

Most of the gases in the air are transparent to thermal IR. But a few gases — water vapor, nitrous oxide, CFCs, methane, carbon dioxide — are opaque to thermal IR. Absorbing thermal IR, these molecules grow warm, and pass that warmth to the air around. The warm air then warms the ground even more. Were it not for these "greenhouse gases," Earth would freeze solid.

After a winter storm, the night air grows cold if the sky is clear; but if the sky is cloudy, with lots of water up there, temps remain rather balmy. Water is the major greenhouse gas.

Carbon dioxide is a less powerful greenhouse gas than water vapor; but the warmth from the CO2 we're adding to the atmosphere turns more water to vapor, vapor which can seriously warm the planet. This is — or should be — concerning.

Not quite done. A good absorber is also a good emitter. Water vapor absorbs heat better than carbon dioxide, and therefore emits heat better, too. But water vapor cannot rise very high, before it condenses and forms clouds. Carbon dioxide, on the other hand, wafts high into the atmosphere — so high that, when CO2 emits, it emits heat into space. Radiation-to-space is lost from the planet forever, so carbon dioxide does not just warm the Earth … it also cools the Earth.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing nature with students of all ages. His science stories can be heard on radio station KVMR (89.5 FM), and he may be reached at stahler@kvmr.org