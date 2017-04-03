’80s stalwarts The Psychedelic Furs coming to Grass Valley in July | TheUnion.com

The Center for the Arts has announced it's bringing alt-rock pioneers The Psychedelic Furs to Veterans Memorial Auditorium in downtown Grass Valley for a concert on July 23.

If you were to dissect today's alternative rock music, you'll find that much of it pays homage to The Psychedelic Furs. Led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler, and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the Furs scored major hits with "Love My Way," "Pretty In Pink," "Heaven," "The Ghost In You," and "Heartbreak Beat," in all releasing seven studio albums, spawning several compilations, a boxed set, and a live concert DVD.

Born out of the post-punk UK rock scene, the Furs developed as one of the premiere bands on U.S. college and modern rock radio scoring a multitude of No. 1 singles.

With the advent of MTV in the early 80s the band took off, and when John Hughes' approached the band with his film built around the Furs' song "Pretty In Pink," the band's legacy was cemented.

After a brief hiatus in the 90s and a side project called "Love Spit Love." the band regrouped at the dawn of the new millennium.

The Psychedelic Furs touring lineup remains Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass), Rich Good (guitar), Mars Williams (saxophone), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), and Paul Garisto (drums).

Source: The Center for the Arts