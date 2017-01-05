Acting skills classes for children, teens start today | TheUnion.com

Acting skills classes for children, teens start today
January 5, 2017
Local theatre professionals will offer acting skills classes starting today for children and youth ages 8 to 14.
“Developing Acting Skills Thru Musical Theatre: ages 8-14,” runs from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays through March 9 at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grasss Valey.
The cost is $195.00. (Ticket price includes $2 facility fee. Does not include applicable fee for online purchases.)
This beginning/intermediate class is designed to develop creativity, inspire appreciation and understanding for the dramatic arts, and establish life long communication skills in a small group setting with individualized attention. (maximum 14 students)
Class objectives are as follows:
• Demonstrate how body language and facial expression affect communication.
• Demonstrate basic vocal techniques, including projection, diction, and expression
• Define basic terms used in theatre including the actors basic tools.
• Develop a character(s) and perform in a final class showcase combining all the skills learned in the class.
• Use their learned skills to audition for a future local play or musical if desired.
