Achilles Wheel set to play at High Sierra Music Festival | TheUnion.com

Achilles Wheel, an eclectic Nevada City band that blends roots, world music and psychedelic rock, will play at the 26th annual High Sierra Music Festival this summer, which takes place from June 29 to July 2 at the Quincy Fairgrounds.

High Sierra will be one of several stops on Achilles Wheel's summer tour. The band will head north to play shows in Washington and Oregon before making its way back down the west coast, where it plans to play several shows around Lake Tahoe, in addition to making a stop at the Kate Wolf Music Festival in Laytonville.

The band will also play during a benefit at Gold Country Gymnastics in Grass Valley on June 24 for Nevada County resident Paige Lyon, who is raising money to help pay for a surgery that will help correct her severe scoliosis.

High Sierra has been on the forefront of the camping festival scene since its inception in 1991, said Rebecca Sparks, a producer who has worked with the festival since its very first year. Not only does the event bring great music to the mountains, she said, but it books artists from a wide variety of genres, appealing to different tastes.

Sparks said the founders of the festival "didn't understand why you can't book a singer-songwriter, follow it up with a rock act, and then have a funk band wrap up the night."

The seamless blending of different sounds has attracted thousands to Quincy each year. The event traditionally takes place during July 4 weekend, and might be described as a four-day party under the sun, with music, water guns and camping.

"It's a mix of people getting together with friends, relaxing, ditching their cars for four days, and really being able to enjoy great music together in an outdoor natural setting," said Sparks.

Achilles Wheel is slated to play shows on both Saturday afternoon and Sunday night at High Sierra.

"It's a huge honor and a big thrill for us to be playing up there," said Paul Kamm, an Achilles Wheel guitarist and singer.

Kamm said the band started out playing cover tunes at local bars around Nevada City. Eventually, band members began composing original music, which Kamm said was a big hit around town.

"We started playing our original stuff for bar crowds and people wouldn't leave the dance floor all night," he said.

Kamm said the band draws inspiration from the live playing style of rock and roll jam bands, but their overall sound is difficult to define.

"We tie in roots, Americana, world music and rock. What we've focused on most is writing and playing original songs," he said. "Writing music is compelling, because what you're really doing is telling a story."

The band recorded its first album, Thirteen Hours, in 2011, which featured 13 original songs.

Achilles Wheel's main goal, Kamm said, is to make people dance, and he looks forward to making that happen throughout the summer.

KVMR plans to broadcast live from High Sierra Music Festival throughout the weekend.

