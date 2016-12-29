Achilles Wheel, Boca do Rio play New Year’s Eve bash | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $30, All-Ages, Standing/Dancing Show with Limited Seating. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040, in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees may apply.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and Show starts at 9 p.m., and continues till 1 a.m.

WHAT: Paul Emery Music and the Miners’ Foundry present the New Year’s Eve Bash with Achilles Wheel and Boca do Rio

Anyone who wants to shake some serious rock and roll booty to launch 2017 should jolt their mojo at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

Boca do Rio will jumpstart the New Year’s Eve Bash at 9 p.m. and heat up the crowd for headliner Achilles Wheel, a local crowd pleaser that will rock unrestrained until 1 a.m.

Presented by Paul Emery Music and the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, the annual New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Achilles Wheel, the always hot, local rock and roll group that plays an eclectic, high-powered mix of psychedelic classic rock, folk & country rock, and world music.

Opening the festive dance party is Boca do Rio, a San Francisco Mission District Brazilian-American group that has evolved into a multi-layered, rhythmic, electro-funk band with a sound that is infectious and highly-danceable.

ACHILLES WHEEL

Achilles Wheel is led by singer/guitarists Paul Kamm and Jonny “Mojo” Flores, Shelby Snow singer/bass, Gary Campus and Mark McCartney on drums — and newest member Ben Jacobs on keyboards. The Wheel now has three albums completed, the latest being “Devil in the Yard.” The group is fortunate to have three superb singer-songwriters — Kamm, Flores and Snow — who are always coming up with original songs.

“All of the music at this concert will be very danceable in the tradition of a New Year’s Eve dance party,” Paul Emery, the producer of the concert, said. “Achilles Wheel has a Grateful Dead kind of instrumentation and performance style — to a certain degree– with two drummers, an excellent bass player, and Kamm’s and Flores’s guitar playing. They’ve taken this music, which is actually a whole genre within itself, and made it into a totally original musical style with many original songs.”

BOCA DO RIO

Boca do Rio came into existence in the late ‘90s, a musical collaboration founded with a deep respect for traditional Brazilian sambas and choros that echoed from the urban, Brazilian favela communities. The Latin rockers perform mostly original songs with a sound that is also modern with funky, jazz grooves. The band is made up ofÚ Kevin Welch, guitar & lead vocals; Scott Johnson, drums; Larry De La Cruz, sax; Alex Calatayud, percussion; Eduardo Amado, bass; Jacob Aginsky, keyboards; and DJ Trop’a on turntables.

“Boca do Rio is a great dance band,” Emery insists. They are incredible musicians, and they mix a lot of elements into their music. They are a sort of legendary Bay Area band,“ Emery added. “The keyboard player, Jacob Aginsky, lives up here. He’s a remarkable keyboard player, undisputedly the “first-call” keyboard player in our entire region.”

Boca do Rio’s music is a blend of Brazil and San Francisco, a sound they call Musica Organica, an extension of the natural rhythms of daily life and work. “It’s definitely South American influenced music, as translated through the San Francisco music scene,” said Emery. “It’s a little bit like a salsa sound, but more like Latin-jazz with a dance beat.”

The concert’s producer recalls a similar New Year’s Eve dance party with Achilles Wheel two years ago that could have been a disaster.

“The electricity went off at about 10 p.m., the point the opening band was playing,” Emery recalled. “The power was off all over Nevada City. We had a backup generator that was just good enough for the lights. So Achilles Wheel went out there and started playing with acoustic guitars and drums.”

The audience made the best of a bad situation and continued to dance with no electric instruments for an hour and a half. “At 11:30 p.m. the electricity came back on, and we partied until 2 a.m. in the morning,” said Emery. “The amazing thing is that hardly anyone left the club, they just kept dancing.”

PAUL EMERY

Paul Emery has been a major player in local musical events for over 40 years. He produced his first concert in Nevada City in 1972 at the Nevada Theater in a band he was playing with from the Sacramento area.

“I loved this area so much that I relocated up here in 1976,” said Emery. “For 20 years I was pretty much a full-time musician, and this was my home base.”

The producer and musician has produced many concerts along the way and managed a local recording studio.

“I eventually quit playing full-time, and worked for KVMR radio in the ‘90s. I was the executive director, and then artistic director, for The Center for The Arts for eight years, between 2000 and 2008. And I was in the pioneering group that got the Center for the Arts off the ground.”

The prominent, energetic concert producer said that rock and roll is definitely not dead.

“Rock and roll is here to stay, and it’s alive and well. If you want to see that it’s alive and well, come to see Achilles Wheel on New Year’s Eve.”

David Gaines is a freelance writer that lives in Grass Valley. He can be contacted at dtgaines@att.net, or 530-615-4647. Photos of Achilles are by John Taber; photos of Boca do Rio are by Eric Weiss.