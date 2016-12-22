Achilles Wheel, Boca do Rio at Miners Foundry NYE | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $30, All-Ages, Standing/Dancing Show with Limited Seating, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees may apply.

WHAT: Paul Emery Music and the Miners Foundry present New Year’s Eve Bash with Achilles Wheel and Boca do Rio

Popular local band Achilles Wheel and Latin music favorite Boca do Rio will play for a New Year’s Eve bash Dec. 31 at Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.

This year’s dance party features Achilles Wheel performing their jamming, psychedelia-tinged blues-bluegrass-rock stew.

Achilles Wheel is led by harmonious front men/songwriters Paul Kamm and Jonny “Mojo” Flores, and also features Shelby Snow on a head-spinning six-string bass, Gary Campus and Mark McCartney’s dueling drums, and newest member Ben Jacobs (Poor Man’s Whiskey, Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Rusty Stringfield) on accordion.

Co-headlining the night is Boca do Rio, the Mission’s longest playing and hardest-hitting Brazilian-American funk band. After a decade performing all original material during the heyday of San Francisco’s live music scene, Boca do Rio has evolved into a multi-layered electro-funk party boat with a sound that is fluid and edgy, adaptable and free.

The band started flowing when Kevin Welch and Alex Calatayud formed a musical partnership in the late nineties that would redefine Brazilian music in the Bay Area. The musical collaboration was founded in deep respect for past traditions, steeped in the sambas and choros (Brazilian ragtime of a bygone era) that echoed through the Brazilian favelas, while always evolving forward to create an organic sound that is decidedly modern and funky.

The band now includes Eduardo Amado on bass, drummer Scott Johnson, keyboardist Jacob Aginsky, DJ Trop’a on the turntables, and lead by guitarist and vocalist Kevin Welch.