Abracadabra! Magic from Nick Fedoroff at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Nick Fedoroff brings elegant old-school magic enhanced with a contemporary spin to Paul Emery's Nevada City LIVE! series at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City on Friday, Nov. 10.

"This will be the first time I've done my full hour and a half show in Nevada County," said Fedoroff. "I've added and retooled some pieces especially for this performance."

From coast to coast Fedoroff's theater performances are held in venues large and small including a recent packed house at the Marin Civic Center.

"If you're going to experience the magic of life it should be impossible and unexplainable," said Fedoroff, "but to show that life is incredible I don't have to break any laws of nature."

Fedoroff's magic circles around stories — often relating back to his illusionist grandfather.

"Everything we do in our life causes ripples but we can't see the impacts when it's happening," he said. "Until you look back you can't see the influences. You don't know what's amazing and life-changing until after it happens."

The evening includes mentalism and an unending supply of illusions, balancing it all with humor and an abundance of audience interaction. His show appeals to all ages.

With deft manipulation of cards and coins and an impeccable timing Fedoroff is able to engage from the start.

"I never know what's going to happen," he said. "When people join me on stage I can't tell what their reaction is going to be."

Fedoroff is known for his brilliant improvisation and comic dialogue.

"The point of the show is not to give up on yourself and just accept what you're given," said Federoff. "Every single moment is holy. If you just sit back and relax and enjoy you'll see in retrospect that you've been part of something extraordinary."