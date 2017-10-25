‘A Spooky Soiree’ at the St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $20/General Admission, $10/Student. Tickets are available online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org , by phone 530-265-6073, or in person at Music in the Mountains, 530 Searls Ave, Nevada City. Ticketing fees may apply.

Music in the Mountains kicks off the Halloween weekend with "A Spooky Soiree," Saturday, at the historic St. Joseph's Cultural Center.

Hosted by Terry Brown, Music in the Mountains co-founder and board president, along with Pete Nowlen, the artistic director, the annual event features members of Music in the Mountains orchestra and chorus dressed in elaborate costumes performing an array of Broadway, pop and classical songs.

"It's essentially a talent show without the judging," said Brown. "The audience gets to cheer on their friends and neighbors, and are treated to a wide variety of performances, from the silly to the divine."

In previous years party-goers have enjoyed a zombie and a werewolf singing a Rossini duet, Old Mother Hubbard singing nursery rhymes in baroque style, a trio of witches singing their own version of "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" from My Fair Lady, and much more!

As always, St. Joseph's Cultural Center is festively decorated and attendees are dressed in exotic costumes.

Proceeds from "A Spooky Soiree" go to support Music in the Mountains and its year-round program of classical music performances and youth education programs. For more information on Music in the Mountains go to http://www.musicinthemountains.org.