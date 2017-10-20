A singer and a saint performs a fundraising concert for Lola Alvarez in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $47 General Public, $82 VIP Reserved Seating — Includes pre-show meet and greet with glass of wine for folks 21 and over.

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHAT: An Evening with Brett Dennen: A Benefit for Lola

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Singer/songwriter Brett Dennen performs at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley on Wednesday, in a fundraiser for Lola Alvarez, a two-year-old battling cancer.

Dennen was encouraged from a young age to pursue music. The infancy of his career began at a summer camp in the high Sierras, where he began to perfect his pop-folk sound.

He's performed at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Fest, Telluride Bluegrass Festival and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien.

His songs are carefully crafted, beautiful and show a wry sense of humor. Coinciding with his touring career, Dennen has consistently contributed to philanthropic efforts lending his talents to those in need.

Lola Alvarez, from Grass Valley is a two-year-old little girl battling cancer with incredible courage and is in need of help. All proceeds of the show will be donated to the Alvarez family and their journey to bring home a healthy Lola.

The VIP ticket includes a pre-show meet and greet with Dennen accompanied with a glass of wine (21 and over) and reserved seating.

Recommended Stories For You

Dennen's 2006 release, "So Much More," officially launched him as a discovery artist and drew frequent comparisons to troubadours like Paul Simon and Tom Petty.

In 2008 his "Hope for the Hopeless" didn't stray too far from the songwriter's comfort zone. In 2011, Dennen's "Loverboy" was his biggest departure to date: a danceable collection of songs influenced by the road and recorded by a studio filled with friends.

For his next record Dennen looked for a collaborator to elevate the songs and landed on renowned producer Charlie Peacock.

"Charlie had recently made a beautiful record for The Civil Wars, so he seemed like an ideal producer. We spoke on the phone for just a few minutes and instantly connected," Dennen said.

His most recent release, "Pour Favor," is produced by Dave Cobb, fresh from his Grammy-winning work with Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. A followup to 2013s "Smoke and Mirrors," his sixth studio album dives deep into loneliness, loss, and love and all its side effects.

It's the sound of an artist working through his insecurities in song, and thereby letting go of them. But it's by no means a sad affair, nor is it the "rainy-day record" Dennen initially thought he was making.

Often framed by uplifting choruses and bright acoustic arrangements, these songs brim with optimism, the palpable sense that the tide is turning.