A Sierra sourdough

This is a dressed up version of a traditional Mediterranean soup. Aiigo bouiido sava la vido — boiled water saver of lives. Maybe a derivation of the original Stone Soup. It combines water, garlic, herbs and a few tomatoes.

The recipe comes from “The Soup and Bread Book,” by Crescent Dragonwagon. The book has been around for a long time, but remains one of my favorite cookbooks.

What this soup requires is a crusty piece of artisan bread to float in it. Truckee Sourdough Bakery’s Ciabatta is my go to choice. If there are a few tomatoes still coming from the garden, they will work perfectly or you can use canned ones.

Garlic is used here in three ways: sautéed and simmered, simmered without sautéing and mashed raw, then spread on the breads. Deliciously satisfying!

Aigo Bouiido

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 large onions, chopped

8 cloves of garlic, peeled

3 to 4 large ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped

Or about 2 1/2 to 3 cups of canned, stewed tomatoes

5 cups chicken or vegetable broth (cubes are OK)

2 pinches each of dried leaf sage, rosemary, and thyme

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 thick slices of good crusty artisan bread

4 to 6 ounces grated Parmesan or Gruyere cheese

In a large soup pot heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until softened, about 4 minutes. Put 2 cloves of garlic through a garlic press, and add them to the pan. Sauté 1 minute, stirring almost continually.

Add the tomatoes, broth, herbs, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Push 3 cloves of the remaining garlic through the press, add them to the olive oil. Brush the breads on one side with this oil. Divide the grated cheese among the pieces.

Place on a baking sheet and bake in the oven until melted and golden, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Push the remaining cloves of garlic through the press directly into the soup. To serve, place one hot, cheese cheese-crusted slice of bread in each of the bowls, and ladle the hot garlic soup over it. And invite me, please!