‘A sentence is inside itself’ offers imaginary world | TheUnion.com

An actor, a dancer and an accordionist walk into a bar.

Thus opens “a sentence is inside itself,” one of more than 30 shows in the upcoming Nugget Fringe Theatre Festival.

The play, (awarded a “Best of Fringe 2016” in San Francisco), shows at 8 p.m. Jan 20, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley.

A pastiche in words, music and movement celebrating the work of Gertrude Stein and Samuel Beckett. But what, you might ask, is a pastiche? Will it become clear as the three performers glide around the stage, glancing at each other, nodding, putting on and taking off their straw bowler hats?

Settling on tall stools, the enigmatic players draw us in merely by expressions. Delight, annoyance, skepticism and contentment pass across their faces as they trade hats lanquidly. Faster and faster, suddenly breaking

into, and repeating, the words of Gertrude Stein: “Ah, no. A no sense. A no since when…..“

And though there seems to be no sense in the small acts that follow, the audience finds a fascination in trying to read the supple expressions of face and body combined with short bursts of accordion chords. Combinations of dance and music, and imaginary scene setting, turn the bare room into a cow pasture (with cow) or a strange philosophy class.

Throughout, the pithy pronouncements of Gertrude Stein mingle with an odd sense of Samuel Beckett.

Featuring the hit songs, “Suppose there’s a pigeon” and “The care with which the rain is wrong” by composer, accordionist and chanteuse Cindy Webster; the brilliant thespian styling of Peggy DeCoursey; assembled/created/choreographed by Nan Busse.

“A sentence is inside itself” is a performance that combines obscurity with enlightenment and proves Stein’s statement that “It is always a mistake to be plain spoken.” The energy is light, the reverberations deep. This show lives in the heart

of fringe theater. As they say in San Francisco: “No risk — no art!”

The Nugget Fringe presents 30 different shows, 110 performances over 10 days, Jan. 19-29. For information, see http://www.nuggetfringe.com/