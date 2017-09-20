A poetry celebration

On Saturday, the conference of poets will convene at the 151 Union Square in downtown Grass Valley at 7 p.m. for a two CD release celebration.

From the edge of the West coast contemporary art-shed of Performance Poetry in an intricately layered word music movie: with "Silent Motif Conference of the Poets" CD anthology of six poets and "Highway to the Heart" CD featuring Chris Olander.

Three award winning poets from the East Bay: Kirk Lumpkin, environmental activist; David Shaddock, psychotherapist, and Steve Arnston, classical pianist offer environmental, spiritual and magical realms of spoken word and poetry play; each a master in their poetic niche and delivery to delight, inform and enrich the human experience.

Three Nevada County poets will offer their own unique take on human conditions: Chris Olander, ecology activist; Rhi Winders and Shellee Sepko, psychotherapist suicide prevention experts; Miranda Culp, professional editor from Sacramento will also join the show.

These four members of the Poetry Crashers of local fame, will add wisdom, charm, wit and erotic sensibilities to the evening's celebration of poetry with live music by Silent Motif, an electronic music collaboration of Robert Keller and Paul Mills.

Silent Motif has been creating electronic compositions since 2013. Both are established musicians since the 1970s performing in various rock and jazz ensembles.

Recommended Stories For You

The ironies, satire and poetic truths are rich and diverse throughout the poets and poems set in electronic aural environments.

The variation of music and sounds mix well with each poem's subject and add uniqueness to each piece; yet, weave all the poems together: deserts, rivers, oceans, mountains, cities, and human hearts become living landscapes pulsing with life throughout all the poems presented.

CD's and poetry books by the presenters will be available for purchase and donations are most welcome.

"I'm extremely grateful and happy that 151 Union Square is hosting this special poetic event in Nevada County, a true literary center for cutting edge literature," said Olander, the events producer.

"151 Union Square is the perfect setting for poetry events with food and spirits available for connoisseurs relaxing and listening with a fine crafted beer or glass of fine wine in hand in the heart of historic Nevada County," he said. "Dana and Michelle, owners of 151, make it a go to place for the arts."

Enjoy a memorable night experiencing the sound garden of seven edgy poets from California's literary Avant Garde.

For more information call Chris Olander at 530-265-4770; check out Poetry Crashers on Facebook or visit the Silent Motif website at http://www.studiodetour.com/silent-motif.html or call 151 Union Square at 530-205-9513.