A night of funk and soul

Elevation featuring J Silk returns to Nevada City's Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill at 6 p.m. Friday for a night of music and entertainment.

Formed in 2016, Elevation featuring J Silk is a powerhouse of skilled musicians from the Sierra Foothill town of Grass Valley.

Band members Jamal Walker and Scott Wilson previously of Nevada County's successful reggae band Mystafya, a band that had huge impact on the local and world music scene with critically acclaimed albums; Come to Jam (1999) and Run Free (2005).

Nevada County's new supergroup will play old school funk, soul, R&B as well as new originals fresh from the studio.

A band that was born from the need to play music showcasing Jamal Walker's (J Silk) outstanding soulful voice while making the people dance … the genre solution — pure funk and soul.

Pulling upon influences such as Earth, Wind, & Fire, Rick James, Sly & the Family Stone, and Parliament, as well as a steady proliferation of original material, the band will be on track for an album release later in the year.

