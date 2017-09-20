A night of funk and soul
September 20, 2017
Elevation featuring J Silk returns to Nevada City's Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill at 6 p.m. Friday for a night of music and entertainment.
Formed in 2016, Elevation featuring J Silk is a powerhouse of skilled musicians from the Sierra Foothill town of Grass Valley.
Band members Jamal Walker and Scott Wilson previously of Nevada County's successful reggae band Mystafya, a band that had huge impact on the local and world music scene with critically acclaimed albums; Come to Jam (1999) and Run Free (2005).
Nevada County's new supergroup will play old school funk, soul, R&B as well as new originals fresh from the studio.
A band that was born from the need to play music showcasing Jamal Walker's (J Silk) outstanding soulful voice while making the people dance … the genre solution — pure funk and soul.
Pulling upon influences such as Earth, Wind, & Fire, Rick James, Sly & the Family Stone, and Parliament, as well as a steady proliferation of original material, the band will be on track for an album release later in the year.
