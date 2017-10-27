A mother & son duet at Off Broadstreet Theater in Nevada City

INFO: For more information and reservations call 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213.

WHERE: Off Broadstreet Theater at 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City.

WHAT: Kris Stepanian and her son Dominic in concert. Pre-show entertainment by Chris Crockett 7:15 p.m.

Well-known to Off Broadstreet audiences for her portrayal of the country music legend Patsy Cline in our 2009 production of "Always … Patsy Cline," Kris Stepanian returns for two magical performances of songs made famous by a variety of well-known classic and contemporary artists, including Patsy Cline, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Norah Jones, Led Zeppelin and others.

Originally scheduled for one night only on Friday, Nov. 3, Stepanian and her son Dominic have added a second performance at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Early reservations for the Friday performance resulted in a sold-out house, which necessitated the addition of the Saturday performance.

The all new 90 minute program will include jazz and blues and feature a host of brand new songs by the popular singer prepared just for this event and performed as only Stepanian can.

Son Dominic Daniels Stepanian is a native of Nevada County and a 2014 graduate of Nevada Union High School. He was raised in a very musical family, and inspired to learn guitar from his dad.

He recently earned a degree in performance guitar at Musicians Institute, in Hollywood, California.

After graduating from college, Dominic Stepanian moved back to Nevada County and is now a working musician and teacher. He plans on continuing his career in the music industry.

He has always had a deep love for music, watching his mother Kris Stepanian perform at Off Broadstreet Theater in numerous roles, and is happy to join her on stage this evening.

Pre-show entertainment by Chris Crockett begins one hour before showtime.

For more information and reservations call 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213.

Follow this link to see a moment from the 2016 concert: https://youtu.be/vJFFI_s6VNQ