A meeting of the minds

Perry Norris and John Svahn will be the featured speakers at the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission's annual Truckee meeting on Oct. 3.

Norris is the executive director and Svahn is the stewardship director of the Truckee Donner Land Trust.

Commission Chair Cindy Tobiassen invites the public to attend, stating the presentation will be an exceptional opportunity to hear what Truckee's oldest conservation/open-space, non-governmental organization has accomplished since forming in 1990.

To date, over 33,000 acres have been protected through acquisition, easement or land exchange by the land trust.

Many of these acres provide corridors and connections to essential habitats required for the survival of a myriad of terrestrial and aquatic species in our region. The lands are generally in Placer, Nevada and Sierra counties and mostly east of the Sierra Crest.

All lands are open to the public but some use restrictions apply to protect areas that have unique values. After the presentation Norris and Svahn will answer questions from the audience.

The meeting begins promptly at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Board Room at the Truckee Sanitary District at 12304 Joerger Road, Truckee.

The public is cordially invited. Light refreshments will be served.

The Nevada Fish & Wildlife Commission was established in 1978 to advise the Board of Supervisors on issues impacting biological and natural resources in the county.

The Commission is supported solely through a portion of fines collected in the county courts from fish and wildlife violations.

The Commission has distributed over $200,000 in grants for habitat improvement, wildlife education in the schools, rehabilitation and release of injured native wildlife, wildlife research at the university level and a secret witness program focused on pollution and poaching crimes.

The Commission has nine members appointed by the Board of Supervisors. There is currently a vacancy for an east county resident.

Application forms are available at Supervisor Richard Anderson's Office or on the Nevada County-Clerk of the Board website.

Please contact the Agricultural Commissioner's Office at 530-470-2690, or by email at agdept@co.nevada.ca.us if you have questions or require additional information.

Source: Nevada County Fish & Wildlife Commission.