A folk-filled Sunday at the Open Book in Grass Valley

Local celebrated folk and bluegrass musicians The Banner Mountain Boys, Brendan Phillips and Cedar Hennings will join forces in a benefit show from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at The Open Book, in Grass Valley. Show tickets, available at the show doors, are priced on a sliding scale, $10 to $20. The musicians are donating their time and talents to this fundraising event.

Proceeds will benefit Partners in English Language Learning, a nonprofit that provides free, one-on-one tutoring in English as a second language to Nevada County adults.

The Banner Mountain Boys feature traditional and contemporary bluegrass music with "smooth vocals and scorching instrumentals from the Gold Country," according to the California Bluegrass Association's billing in the 2010 Father's Day Bluegrass Festival. The band members include Taylor Carey on guitar and vocals, Rob Shotwell on banjo and vocals, Ron Gaynor on resonator guitar and vocals, and Cecelia Shotwell on upright bass.

Phillips is the front man for Fast Rattler, which made its record debut in the 2009 Grammy nominated album "Singing Through the Hard Times, A tribute to Utah Phillips." Phillips is the son of folk singer Utah Phillips, and wears his influences on his sleeve. He plays from his pop catalogue and from the American folk music that he grew up listening to around campfires and at festivals all over the U.S. and Canada. He is joined by Hennings, also of Fast Rattler.

For more information about the Banner Mountain Boys, see (and hear) bannermountainboys.com.

Phillips and Hennings can be seen and heard on Fast Rattler's Facebook page.

For more information about the show, contact PiELL at 530-265-2116; the Open Book at 530-264-6844, or visit theopenbookgv.com.

Refreshments will be available from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters.

PiELL uses volunteer tutors, who are trained during a two-day session (the next training begins Sept. 30). After training, the tutors are matched with an adult student. Tutors meet with their students for an average of one to two hours per week at a location convenient to them. For information on tutoring, call 530-265-2116 or email admin@piell.org.