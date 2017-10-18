A familiar sound with a new name

TICKETS: $20/Adv, $25/Door. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees may apply.

Robert Wynia, singer-songwriter from the seminal northwest band Floater, returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Monday, Oct. 23, for his first concert in Nevada County in seven years.

Best known for their progressive concept albums, stylized storytelling, intense live performances and devoted fanbase, Floater, a hard-rock band from Oregon, dominated the rural and college music scenes in the Northwest and Northern California for much of the '90s and early 2000s

The creative force behind Floater has always been acclaimed front-man Robert Wynia and his ability to weave a tapestry of rhythms and film-score style music, with enough pop sensibility to keep the listener wanting more.

Wynia, a native son of the Western U.S., has been performing and writing all his life. He has been voted Best Male Performer, Best New Artist, and Performer of the Year in Eugene and Portland, and received two preliminary Grammy nominations for his work with Floater.

He has appeared in numerous radio, television and web-based shows and has traveled extensively on tour.

With his debut solo release "Iron by Water," Wynia created an atmosphere of open plains, shadowed woods and remote towns, and filled those landscapes with hook-laden melodies of obsession, love and hope for redemption.

His newest release, "Brave the Strange," is a lush, cinematic musical journey through songs of lost love, addiction, and the struggle to find your way.

It represents the bold collaboration of Wynia as producer with co-producer Daniel Riddle (King Black Acid), who brings his illustrious career with movie soundtrack production to the album's sonic palette.

The new album also features some of the Pacific Northwest's best and most loved musicians including Mark Powers (She & Him), Rich Landar (King Black Acid), David Amador (Floater), and Skip VonKuske (Portland Cello Project).

Fans of Roger Waters, Ray LaMontagne, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac and of course Floater, will fall in love with Brave the Strange, and its songs that range from roadhouse blues-style Americana to hypnotic ambient soundscapes to classic album rock.

Wynia and his band The Sound will perform the entire new album Monday, Oct. 23, at the Miners Foundry, followed by a full set of Floater fan favorites.