A deliciously dark comedy

WHERE: Center for the Arts’ Off Center Stage. 315 Richardson St., Grass Valley.

Quest Theaterworks rarely puts on a show, but when they do, you can bet it's going to be a doozy.

In fact, both of its latest offerings have been selected finalists for the Elly Awards for best in the greater Sacramento region in the categories of best acting, best direction and best overall drama ​production in a field of ​some 50 ​shows.

"It's an honor and a thrill because we don't generally do flashy big budget shows," said Scott Ewing, Quest Theaterworks artistic director and nominee. "We pride ourselves on bringing you interesting content that will rattle around in your consciousness and change you a little bit."

Their production of Alan Aykbourn's supernatural thriller, "Snake in the Grass" is no exception.

"It's a delicious dark comedy that will keep audiences guessing, with twists and turns right to the end," Ewing said. "It's a unique theatrical format that is part comedy, part drama, part thriller, with some serious issues thrown in. The special effects are raw, the writing is brutal and the acting has to be spot on — and it is."

For this endeavor, director Ewing has assembled a lofty trio of female performers.

Recommended Stories For You

The show stars Nevada County stage veterans Kimberly Ewing, Sharon Winegar — past Elly Award recipient, current nominee and former Nevada Union drama teacher, and Lois Ewing — also a past award recipient and current nominee for her one woman tour de force show, The Good Body, which she performed at the annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival this past January.

"I'm completely excited to be playing a part unlike any I've played before," Lois Ewing said. "This woman has been forced to care for her abusive father for years and it has really taken a toll on her. She is at a really interesting crossroads."

In the story, Miriam (Lois Ewing) has cared for her father in the family home during his vituperative last years with the help of a creepily polite nurse, Alice (Kimberly Ewing).

On the father's death, Miriam's older sister, handsome, divorced Annabel (Sharon Winegar), comes home after over 30 years in Tasmania to find daddy has left the bulk of his fortune to her.

Well naturally this doesn't sit well with the dutiful daughter, and it seems nurse Alice and her patient had grown quite fond of each other. And maybe, just maybe, daddy is not quite gone.

It's a recipe for an eerie, creepy, scary and enjoyable evening you won't want to miss.

"Snake in the Grass" plays two weeks only, Thursdays through Sundays at the Center for the Arts' Off Center Stage, 315 Richardson Street in Grass Valley, Sept. 14-24.

There is a $15 preview performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Sunday performances are Sept. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Evening performances are at 8 p.m. Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 23 and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. General admission is $25 and preferred seating is $35.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.QuestTheaterworks.com or take your chances at the door.

For information only, call 530-366-5888.