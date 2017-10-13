A conversation and a concert

A Conversation with Rising Appalachia — Tuesday from 6:15–7:15 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. $79 member, $84 general public. Each Conversation ticket includes a ticket to the full length show on Tuesday.

WHERE: The Center for the Arts. 314 W Main Street, Grass Valley.

WHEN: Two shows — Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Rising Appalachia with Gill Landry (from Old Crow Medicine Show) opening.

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Conscious collective Rising Appalachia returns to The Center for the Arts for two concerts on Monday and Tuesday.

Rising Appalachia brings to the stage a collection of sounds, stories, and songs steeped in tradition and a devotion to world culture.

Intertwining a deep reverence for folk music and a passion for justice, they have made it their life's work to sing songs that speak to something ancient yet surging with relevance.

Whether playing at Red Rocks or in rail cars, at Italian street fairs or to Bulgarian herbalists, this fiercely independent band has blazed a unique and colorful path across the globe.

Eleven years into their movement, Rising Appalachia believes that the roots of all these old songs are vital to our ever evolving soundscape.

Led by the collective voice of sisters Leah and Chloe, and joined by percussionist Biko Casini and bassist/guitarist David Brown, Rising Appalachia is a melting pot of folk music simplicity, textured songwriting, and those bloodline harmonies that only siblings can pull off.

On Tuesday, prior to their performance, there will be a ticketed "conversation" on music, life, and the role of art in the social justice movement.

The band will weave conversations, questions from the audience and acoustic songs into a natural off-stage experience. Each Conversation ticket includes a ticket to the full length show as well.

Listen for a tapestry of song, clawhammer banjo tunes, fiddle, double bass, acoustic guitar, djembe, barra, bodhran, spoken word and a wealth of musical layering that will leave you called to action and lulled into rhythmic dance simultaneously.

It is both genre bending and familiar at the same time.

Proudly born and raised in the concrete jungle of Atlanta, Georgia, sharpening their instincts in the mountains of Appalachia and fine-tuning their soul on the streets of New Orleans, they have crafted a six-album career from the dusts of their passion.

In 2015 Rising Appalachia founded the Slow Music Movement, to help maintain an independent musical spirit in the face of such a fast-paced world.

They are creatively committed to keeping their work accessible at the local street level as well as expanding to larger audiences abroad, and have continued to maintain autonomy by self- managing, recording, producing and creating, and directing their work.