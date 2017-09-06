49er Rotary Celebrates 26th Annual Duck Race on Sunday, Sept. 10

Several thousand racing ducks splash into the rapids of Deer Creek on Sunday, Sept. 10, as the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City presents its 26th annual Gold Country Duck Race.

The Duck Race culminates a big Nevada City weekend that includes Revolutionary War reenactments in Pioneer Park Saturday and Sunday and the 51st Annual Nevada City Constitution Day Parade through the downtown historic district at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Rotarians and other community groups are now distributing Duck Race entry tickets.

A $5 donation allows holders to compete for a $5000 grand prize, $1000 second prize and $500 third prize. Many other prizes also will be awarded.

"The duck race has been our only fundraiser for 26 years," said 49er Rotary President Mary Anne Davis.

"Because of the generosity of our community we are able to turn our ticket sales money around and put it back into the community projects we support. Everybody wins," said Davis.

The duck race is centered along Deer Creek at the foot of Broad Street.

The race festival opens at 1 p.m. with food, drink, music and kid's carnival in the Century 21 Cornerstone Realty parking lot, which offers a "bird's eye" view of the racing ducks in the creek below.

Admission is free. Entry tickets will be available at the event.

The toy duck competition begins at 2:30 p.m. The top 40 ducks in each of five preliminary races qualify for the 5:30 p.m. Grand Prize Final.

2017 Ducktator (race director) Kevin Cookson said the duck race benefits many youth and community groups.

Over the years, he said, 49er Rotary has raised more than $500,000 to benefit local and international service projects.

For details, see a 49er Rotarian or go to http://www.49erRotary.org.