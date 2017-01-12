35th Annual King Day concert, KVMR celebration set for Monday | TheUnion.com

WHEN: Noon, Mon., Jan. 16 (doors open 11:30 a.m.) and broadcast live on KVMR (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) with an hour of highlights rebroadcast at 6 p.m. Mon.

For the 35th — yes, 35th —year, the Bethel AME Church Choir of Marysville will make their yearly trek to Nevada City this Monday for KVMR 89.5 FM’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Gospel Concert.

You talk about a community tradition, well, this is one that truly lives on.

Once again, a noon concert at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., downtown Nevada City, with a live broadcast on KVMR. For those who can’t attend, there will be an hour of concert highlights at 6 p.m. Monday (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

And for the fifth consecutive year, the local Trinity Community Chorus will join the Marysville choir to perform in memory of the legendary civil rights leader.

Okay, they’ve got quite a ways to catch up, but Trinity choir director Stan Thomas-Rose is delighted to be an ongoing part of the celebration.

“It’s worked out so well that we’ve gone back each year since we started,” he says with a smile.

And while the demographics of the two choirs may not exactly match (Bethel features largely African-American performers), Thomas-Rose says the passion does.

Zenobia Brown, the longtime Bethel choir director, grew up in New Orleans with such a love for Dr. King that her parents took her to the “I Have A Dream” March on Washington speech.

“And, you see, that’s exactly the kind of thing Martin Luther King dreamed of,” adds an emphatic Thomas-Rose. “He wanted people of all races to join together, not to be separate.”

“My response to that is it’s an incredible inspiration that something like this has such an important place in Nevada County,” he notes. “We (the chorus) feel we’ve become a part of it. I was just a little kid in the civil rights era, and now I feel a part of it.”

“And it’s put the holiday on the map in our little white county,” he says with a chuckle. “Now King Day has a sizable presence here.”

The chorus — while affiliated with Trinity Church — includes members of other choirs and churches and its numbers increase for an event like the King celebration.

Stan himself grew up with a love of choral music, and he said local school choral leaders were sure to include gospel and spiritual numbers as part of choral culture.

“My musical heroes here included people like Evelyn Paye, a music teacher and longtime organist at Trinity, and the choir director Marion Levy.”

And 35 years of KVMR and Bethel AME partnering in honor of Dr. King?

“Well, it’s a day we need to be aware of and celebrate in our culture,” according to Thomas-Rose.

And it has, even in one rural, still mostly white California county.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, RADIO!

Give an independent free spirited radio host a microphone, and, well, you never know.

As part of KVMR’s special coverage of the upcoming Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Elisa Parker will broadcast live from the festival’s Media Lounge during its opening reception this Friday 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

She’s already known to gather up and interview a dozen — sometimes many more — of festival special guests, producers, actors, with the goal of giving as many festival films radio exposure in the live remote broadcast taking place this year at the Nevada City Winery.

“It’s a chance to give listeners a real whirlwind feel of the depth and scope of the inspiration the festival brings to us each year,” she explained.

Go get ‘em. And KVMR’s Friday Night News will air at 6:30 p.m. to allow Parker to squeeze in those last guests.

