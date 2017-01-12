3 musicians featured Sunday at Songwriters Showcase | TheUnion.com

A special Songwriters Showcase takes place 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, next to Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters in Grass Valley.

The event features local songwriters Phil Missimore, Greg Case and Walt Webb playing their original music. Admission is $10.

Missimore, a one-man recording band, has played professionally for years in both Southern California and the Bay Area. His Half Moon Bay band, “Blame it on the Dog,” was featured on KFOG-FM’s “Acoustic Sunrise.”

Since moving to Nevada County in 2010, he has been playing in various bands, including West Coast Juice, Springfield Again, 9 o’clock Reverb, and the recent Simple Dreams: Best of Linda Ronstadt tribute.

Case is a retired Oakland firefighter who has been writing songs since the ‘70s. He moved to Nevada City just over a year ago and is trying to break into the local music scene. He plays occasionally around town with his combo; Raw Blues, which plays a wide variety of music; blues, country, rock, etc.

“Most venues prefer familiar cover songs, as do most patrons, and that is what we play at a gig, while adding an original here and there,” Case said. “So it is very exciting and I feel fortunate to be able to play my original music for an audience.”

“Millennium Man” Webb played with the Southern California bands Beats Workin’ and Macon Bacon before his move to Rough & Ready.

Webb’s original songs are a mix of folk, rock, country and Americana with an emphasis on contemporary social commentary songs a la Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.

His CD, “American Pharoah,” received radio airplay across America, in the Top 10 on some radio playlists. Elvis move over.

For more information, contact Webb at 530-559-8766.