Music in the Mountains Alliance presents the 28th Annual Sierra BrewFest on Saturday. As one of the oldest, continuously running brewfests in California, the Sierra BrewFest is known for showcasing small microbreweries in Northern California.

This year's roster will feature over 50 hand-crafted beers from some of the best microbreweries on the planet. Local favorites such as Three Forks Bakery and Brewery, 'Ol Republic, Auburn Alehouse, and Knee Deep Brewing will be featured. Guest can also taste from the event's anchor brewer Sierra Nevada Brewing Company who has participated every year for 28 years.

Breweries will provide ciders (for those needing a gluten free option), ales, largers, stouts, and specialty brews.

This year the Sierra BrewFest will feature the Grass Valley Brewing Company which is a new brewery to the area. The Grass Valley Brewing Company is not yet open and the Sierra BrewFest will be an opportunity to taste the new brews.

This unique microbrew tasting experience includes unlimited beer tastings, a Bag-O tournament — also known as cornhole — and delicious food from some of the best food trucks and local restaurants. Where else can you taste delicious beer while enjoying barbecued oysters or fresh sushi?

This year marks the fourth annual Bag-O tournament.

The tournament is free to enter for event attendees and all ages are welcome to participate. Gather a team of friends to compete in the friendly tournament where you can win tickets to the 2018 Sierra BrewFest.

Rocking the stage will be the Sierra foothills-based five-piece band Boomer with a fresh, welcoming sound to those classic rock songs you know all of the words to. With lush vocals, strong percussion with solid bass, keyboard, and two master guitarists, Boomer features three singers who are great front men and soloists in their own right, yet blend together musically to create unparalleled vocal expertise.

Boomer's genres include rock, soft rock, R&B and soul, from the '50s through today, woven into a tight web of non-stop dance music and fun.

Event proceeds benefit Music in the Mountains, a unique nonprofit organization that marries world-class performance with a deep commitment to music education. Tickets for unlimited tastings are available in advance for $35 and at the gate for $40. Tickets for non-tasters are $10, and youth under 18 are free. Tickets available at http://www.musicinthemountains.org or call the MIM box office at 530-265-6124.