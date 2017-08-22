On Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. the Artists' Studio in the Foothills invites the public for an evening of fine art, food, wine and live music in celebration of it's annual Resident Artist Show. The show, entitled "18 x 18 x 18 — ASiF 2017 Resident Artist Suite," features an exhibition of 18 inch square format artworks in a wide range of media by 18 of the center's resident artists.

While 2017 will mark ASiF's ninth year featuring its Resident Artists, the style of this exhibit is the first of its kind for the center … The norm for Artists' Studio in the Foothills resident shows has been for each resident to submit something from the past year in their current body of work in any size, on any canvas, paper or panel type.

For this year's exhibit each studio resident artist has been given an identical 18 inch square format wood panel on which to create an artwork to be represented as part of the center's "2017 Resident Artist Suite."

The simplicity and overall sameness of the wood panels — all hung in a single line bring a clean orderliness to the gallery. This is a much welcomed calm to the center's often multifarious exhibitions.

Yet, while the overall gallery experience is unequivocally spare, the diverse artistic style and wide range of media represented in the suite draws the viewer in to experience the unique individuality of each energized panel.

ASiF resident potters and sculptors are represented in this show as well, exhibiting pottery, ceramic wall reliefs and figurative three dimensional art works.

For this event guests may browse the artists' private studio spaces while enjoying complimentary wine and refreshments and live music performed by jazz and classical pianist Gregory Young.

The 18 x 18 x 18 — 2017 Resident Artist Suite will be on display through Sept. 23. ASiF Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A visual arts community resource

The Artist's Studio in the Foothills is a 4000 sq. ft. fully equipped studio arts center featuring private and shared studio space, three community classrooms and a gallery to promote resident, local and visiting artists.

ASiF is committed to the support and development of a center for visual artists offering the community a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated. Student artists of all ages are offered a supportive atmosphere in which to learn, while professional artists are given opportunity to support themselves as working artists through gallery sales and teaching.

For information on classes, workshops, upcoming events and exhibits visit their location at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. Go to asifstudios.com, visit them on Facebook or call the center at 530-274-7000.