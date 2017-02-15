2017 kindergarten registration, Western Nevada County schools | TheUnion.com

Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017, are eligible for kindergarten; Students turning 5 between 9/2/17 and 12/2/17 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten (TK).

PARENTS MAY NEED THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE REGISTRATION PROCESS

(CHECK WITH SCHOOL TO VERIFY):

 Original Birth Certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate)

 Record of child’s Immunization records

 Health checkup – Report of Health Examination for School Entry

 Oral Health Assessment

 Emergency Phone Numbers/Contacts

 Legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate)

 Health insurance policy number

 Proof of Residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address)

 The enrolling kindergartner

CALL YOUR CHILD’S SCHOOL FOR APPOINTMENTS & ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ALTA SIERRA SCHOOL (TK-5)

Parent Mtg.: March 28 (Tu)6:00PM in MPR

Registration Date: April 4 (Tu)

Hours: By appt. only

Phone: 272-2319

ANANDA LIVING WISDOM SCHOOL (K-12)

Parent Mtg.: Apr. 13 (Th) 7:00PM

Registration Date: April 10 – 21

Hours: By appt. only

Phone: 478-7640; Hridaya@livingwisdom.org

BELL HILL ACADEMY (K-4)

Parent Mtgs.: March 16 (Th) 6:00-7:00PM in Scotten MPR and March 18 (Sat)

10:00-11:00AM at Bell Hill Academy

(Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 16 or March 18)

Registration Dates: April 3-April 7

Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 273-2281

CHICAGO PARK SCHOOL (TK-8)

CHICAGO PARK COMM. CHARTER

Parent Mtg.: March 13 (M) @ 6:30PM

Registration Date: March 14 (Tu)

Hours: 9:00AM-3:00PM

Phone: 346-2153

CLEAR CREEK SCHOOL (K-8)

Registration Date: March 30 (Th)

Hours: By Appt. Only 10AM-3PM

Phone: 273-3664

COTTAGE HILL SCHOOL (TK-5)

Parent Mtg.: March 28 (Tu) 6:30PM

Registration Date: March 29th (W)

Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 268-2808

DEER CREEK SCHOOL (TK-4)

Parent Mtg.: April 4 (Tu), 6:00PM

Registration Dates: May 10 & 11

Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 265-1870

FOREST CHARTER SCHOOL (K-12)

Parent Mtg.: Feb. 15 (W) &

April 25 (Tu) Time: 5:30PM

Hours: By Appt. Only Phone: 265-4823

GRASS VALLEY CHARTER SCHOOL (K-8)

Registration Dates: March 31 (F) at 1:30PM

Parent Mtg.: May 25 at 5:00PM

(Adults only please)

Phone: 273-8723

GRIZZLY HILL SCHOOL (K-8)

Registration Dates: Apr. 24 – 28

Time: 8:30AM – 3:30PM

Parent Mtg.: April 26 (W) at 5:30PM

Call for paperwork & to schedule appt.

Phone: 265-9052

NEVADA CITY CHARTER SCHOOL (K-8)

Hours: By Appt. Only

Registration Dates: Ongoing until June 16

Phone: 265-1885

NEVADA CITY SCHOOL OF THE

ARTS CHARTER (TK-8)

Application Deadline: April 21 @ 1PM

Parent Mtg.: March 2 & April 20

*Parents please attend a parent meeting to receive an application; call for more information. (Adults only)

Phone: 273-7736 x218

READY SPRINGS SCHOOL (TK-8)

Parent Mtg.: March 9 (Th) @ 5:30-6:30PM

Registration Dates: Mar.22 (W), May 10 (W) Hours: By Appt. Only Phone: 432-1118

SCOTTEN SCHOOL (TK-4)

Parent Mtgs.: March 16 (Th) 6:00-7:00PM in Scotten MPR and March 18 (Sat)

10:00-11:00AM at Bell Hill Academy

(Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 16 or March 18)

Registration Dates: April 3-April 7

Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 273-6472

SIERRA MONTESSORI ACADEMY (K-8)

Registration Dates: March 27-March 31

Hours: By Appt. Only

(Call for paperwork & to schedule an appt.)

Phone: 268-9990

TWIN RIDGES HOME STUDY CHARTER (K-8)

Registration Date: April 4 (Tu)

Hours: 10:00AM-12:00PM

Nevada City: (530) 478-1815

Beale AFB Area: (916) 397-7909

Truckee/Tahoe Area: (530) 550-8673

UNION HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (TK-6)

Parent Mtg.: March 20 (M) 6:00PM in Gym

Open Enrollment Dates: Feb 22-April 5

Registration Dates: March 28-30 Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 273-8456

Online Enrollment

(Kiosks are available in the school office)

VANTAGE POINT CHARTER SCHOOL (K-12)

Registration Dates: By Appt. Only

Phone: 432-5312

WILLIAMS RANCH SCHOOL (K-5)

Parent Mtg.: Apr. 20 (Th) 5:30-6:30PM

Registration Dates: March 16 (Th) & May 18 (Th)

Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 432-7300

YUBA RIVER CHARTER SCHOOL (K-8)

Parents must attend a parent information meeting on Feb. 14 to receive an application for the lottery

Parent Info Mtg.: Feb 14th 9:00AM-11:00AM

Please call to reserve space.

Application deadline Mar. 1; lottery Mar. 15

Hours: By Appt. Only

Phone: 265-6060 x102

Email: enrollment@yubariverschool.org

Additional copies available online: http://www.nevco.org/kindergarten

Contact fyamamoto@nevco.org with changes