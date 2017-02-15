2017 kindergarten registration, Western Nevada County schools | TheUnion.com

2017 kindergarten registration, Western Nevada County schools
February 15, 2017
Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017, are eligible for kindergarten; Students turning 5 between 9/2/17 and 12/2/17 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten (TK).
PARENTS MAY NEED THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE REGISTRATION PROCESS
(CHECK WITH SCHOOL TO VERIFY):
Original Birth Certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate)
Record of child’s Immunization records
Health checkup – Report of Health Examination for School Entry
Oral Health Assessment
Emergency Phone Numbers/Contacts
Legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate)
Health insurance policy number
Proof of Residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address)
The enrolling kindergartner
CALL YOUR CHILD’S SCHOOL FOR APPOINTMENTS & ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
ALTA SIERRA SCHOOL (TK-5)
Parent Mtg.: March 28 (Tu)6:00PM in MPR
Registration Date: April 4 (Tu)
Hours: By appt. only
Phone: 272-2319
ANANDA LIVING WISDOM SCHOOL (K-12)
Parent Mtg.: Apr. 13 (Th) 7:00PM
Registration Date: April 10 – 21
Hours: By appt. only
Phone: 478-7640; Hridaya@livingwisdom.org
BELL HILL ACADEMY (K-4)
Parent Mtgs.: March 16 (Th) 6:00-7:00PM in Scotten MPR and March 18 (Sat)
10:00-11:00AM at Bell Hill Academy
(Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 16 or March 18)
Registration Dates: April 3-April 7
Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 273-2281
CHICAGO PARK SCHOOL (TK-8)
CHICAGO PARK COMM. CHARTER
Parent Mtg.: March 13 (M) @ 6:30PM
Registration Date: March 14 (Tu)
Hours: 9:00AM-3:00PM
Phone: 346-2153
CLEAR CREEK SCHOOL (K-8)
Registration Date: March 30 (Th)
Hours: By Appt. Only 10AM-3PM
Phone: 273-3664
COTTAGE HILL SCHOOL (TK-5)
Parent Mtg.: March 28 (Tu) 6:30PM
Registration Date: March 29th (W)
Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 268-2808
DEER CREEK SCHOOL (TK-4)
Parent Mtg.: April 4 (Tu), 6:00PM
Registration Dates: May 10 & 11
Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 265-1870
FOREST CHARTER SCHOOL (K-12)
Parent Mtg.: Feb. 15 (W) &
April 25 (Tu) Time: 5:30PM
Hours: By Appt. Only Phone: 265-4823
GRASS VALLEY CHARTER SCHOOL (K-8)
Registration Dates: March 31 (F) at 1:30PM
Parent Mtg.: May 25 at 5:00PM
(Adults only please)
Phone: 273-8723
GRIZZLY HILL SCHOOL (K-8)
Registration Dates: Apr. 24 – 28
Time: 8:30AM – 3:30PM
Parent Mtg.: April 26 (W) at 5:30PM
Call for paperwork & to schedule appt.
Phone: 265-9052
NEVADA CITY CHARTER SCHOOL (K-8)
Hours: By Appt. Only
Registration Dates: Ongoing until June 16
Phone: 265-1885
NEVADA CITY SCHOOL OF THE
ARTS CHARTER (TK-8)
Application Deadline: April 21 @ 1PM
Parent Mtg.: March 2 & April 20
*Parents please attend a parent meeting to receive an application; call for more information. (Adults only)
Phone: 273-7736 x218
READY SPRINGS SCHOOL (TK-8)
Parent Mtg.: March 9 (Th) @ 5:30-6:30PM
Registration Dates: Mar.22 (W), May 10 (W) Hours: By Appt. Only Phone: 432-1118
SCOTTEN SCHOOL (TK-4)
Parent Mtgs.: March 16 (Th) 6:00-7:00PM in Scotten MPR and March 18 (Sat)
10:00-11:00AM at Bell Hill Academy
(Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 16 or March 18)
Registration Dates: April 3-April 7
Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 273-6472
SIERRA MONTESSORI ACADEMY (K-8)
Registration Dates: March 27-March 31
Hours: By Appt. Only
(Call for paperwork & to schedule an appt.)
Phone: 268-9990
TWIN RIDGES HOME STUDY CHARTER (K-8)
Registration Date: April 4 (Tu)
Hours: 10:00AM-12:00PM
Nevada City: (530) 478-1815
Beale AFB Area: (916) 397-7909
Truckee/Tahoe Area: (530) 550-8673
UNION HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (TK-6)
Parent Mtg.: March 20 (M) 6:00PM in Gym
Open Enrollment Dates: Feb 22-April 5
Registration Dates: March 28-30 Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 273-8456
Online Enrollment
(Kiosks are available in the school office)
VANTAGE POINT CHARTER SCHOOL (K-12)
Registration Dates: By Appt. Only
Phone: 432-5312
WILLIAMS RANCH SCHOOL (K-5)
Parent Mtg.: Apr. 20 (Th) 5:30-6:30PM
Registration Dates: March 16 (Th) & May 18 (Th)
Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 432-7300
YUBA RIVER CHARTER SCHOOL (K-8)
Parents must attend a parent information meeting on Feb. 14 to receive an application for the lottery
Parent Info Mtg.: Feb 14th 9:00AM-11:00AM
Please call to reserve space.
Application deadline Mar. 1; lottery Mar. 15
Hours: By Appt. Only
Phone: 265-6060 x102
Email: enrollment@yubariverschool.org
Additional copies available online: http://www.nevco.org/kindergarten
Contact fyamamoto@nevco.org with changes
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: I-80 westbound closed; traffic detoured through Nevada City, Grass Valley
- Paul Matson: Something’s happening here, and it’s not good
- Oroville Dam evacuees make Nevada County Fairgrounds their home
- UPDATE: Evacuees at fairgrounds need packaged and snack foods, blankets, food for small animals
- CHP: Interstate 80 closed; traffic detoured through Grass Valley, Nevada City