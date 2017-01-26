2017 Bird Walks launch at Bridgeport | TheUnion.com

A series of facilitated bird walks start 8 a.m. Feb. 11 at South Yuba River State Park, Bridgeport in Penn Valley.

Attendees can expect to see may species, including: Wrentit, Nuttall’s Woodpecker, Spotted Towhees, Black Phoebe, Bald Eagles, White Crowned Sparrows.

Upcoming dates include:

Saturday, Feb. 11; Saturday, March 11; Saturday, April 8; Saturday, May 6; Friday, June 9; Saturday, July 8; Saturday, Sept. 9; Saturday, Oct. 14; Saturday, Dec. 9.

All of the walks will start at 8 a.m., except for the June, July and September walks, which will start at 7:30 a.m.

Participants can meet at the South Yuba River State Park’s North Parking Lot. (Just past the South Yuba River-Pleasant Valley Road Bridge).

Weather-appropriate clothing is suggested. Walkers should also bring binoculars.

For more information, contact South Yuba River State Park at (530) 432-2546, or Bird Walk leaders: Bob Slyker, bgsly@aol.com; or Carol & Bruce Malno, cmalnor@Comcast.net

Also visit: http://southyubariverstatepark.org.