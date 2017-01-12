15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival debuts ‘At the Edge’ (STORYMAP) | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley will again have its own Mini-HQ at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., with all the same information, ticket sales and merchandise.

Festival Headquarters (HQ) for will call is at the Reiki Kitchen, 315 Commercial St. in Nevada City (not at The National). Consult festival program for individual prices and special events at http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 16Tickets range from $8-$500. The Friend of the Yuba Pass is $500 this year and includes the VIP reception and reserved seating at the Gary Snyder event.

Just as he did at the first Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Gary Snyder will be a featured speaker at the 15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival taking place today through Monday.

Festival director Melinda Booth has been at the helm of the festival for six years and is very excited not only to bring the event to the community, but also to be expanding new programs beyond the films which focus on the environment, adventure and activism.

Booth says this year’s theme, “At The Edge,” has multiple interpretations — but the feeling of being on the precipice with climate change, the political future, socially and environmentally helps curate programming. Of course, the adventure films take “At The Edge” to another level as well.

The festival spans four days in both Nevada City and Grass Valley and presents over 150 films including 14 world premieres, this year there will be other attractions appealing to a variety of audiences.

THURSDAY

As has become tradition, 3D films kick off Thursday night at the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley. Booth says the three films are family friendly and include penguins, astronauts, and birds flying with flying machines. There is also an opening art reception at Grass Valley’s 151 Union Square, down the street from the Del Oro.

FRIDAY

Friday night, Emmy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated writer and director David Vassar will host a multimedia presentation showcasing excerpts from some of his films and previews of upcoming work at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. At the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, “Trashion” will show films discussing the impact of the clothing industry and two live fashion shows. One featuring Haute Trashe and the second showing upcycled fashion hosted by Lord Von Schmitt.

SATURDAY

For the first time, Saturday night programming will take place at the Del Oro. Booth says the evening will be broken into three parts. First, there will be excerpts from the film “The Practice of the Wild,” which features local icon Gary Snyder. Snyder won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. The next piece will be a PBS piece introducing the audience to the work of Bay Area artist Tom Killion.

That will be followed by a conversation with the two men discussing the role art has, does and will play in protecting the environment and a raising awareness.

Snyder will then read poetry and will end the evening with a Q&A. There will also be a VIP event prior to the presentation, limited to 50 people, at Lucchesi’s winery tasting room.

THE FILMS

As for the film series itself, Booth says there are some amazing, not-to-be missed films. Those include: a full-length feature of Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Before the Flood,” which focuses on climate change; the award-winning “Fractured Land;” “Freightened,” which highlights global communities; and “An Acquired Taste,” a film about “… a young generation of mindful meat-eaters (who) reject factory farms and turn to hunting for the ultimate protein.”

When planning on which films to view, Booth suggests picking a session.

“We began naming the sessions to give people an idea of what a block will encompass,” she said. “I think your experience is richer if you just sit and enjoy and maybe see something unexpected.” Of course, session jumping is allowed — but seating is first come, first served and some sessions do fill up.

Booth says the festival’s tag line “Where Activism Gets Inspired” is more than words on paper. Countless festival goers leave with the real desire to make lasting change in their lives and in the lives of their communities.

In addition to the great films being presented, there are also several free activities including workshops, coffee talks, fireside chats, Virtual Reality lunge, book signings, art on display and so much more. Booth encourages attendees to go beyond the films themselves and take in as many of these events as possible to connect and digest.

After the festival closes, many of the Films go on tour. In 2016, that meant 160 events out of over a thousand events since its inceptions 10 years ago,

“We partner with like minded organizations and basically give them a ‘festival in a box’ and they use it as an awareness builder for their campaigns and a fundraiser and membership drive for their causes,” Booth said

SYRCL FUNDRAISER

One aspect that can get lost in the pure enjoyment and education of the festival is that it also serves as a fundraiser for the South Yuba River Citizens League.

“The funds that we raise help us with our year-round conservation work to protect and restore the Yuba River,” Booth said. To that end, action and attention to the proposed Centennial Dam on the Bear River will be part of the event.

To help with the fundraising, Snyder and Killion teamed up to create a pairing of the Pulitzer Prize winning poem “Turtle Island,” along with block art which is letter pressed by Full Circle. The limited, 15th Anniversary Commemorative broadside is $150 and signed by both artists. Only 250 are available.

Booth says she continues to be amazed by the support the festival receives from the community. Holding the festival in January which is a traditionally slow time of year economically is a boost to the towns with an influx of thousands of people into restaurants, hotels and shops. The expansion into Grass Valley is growing as well.

