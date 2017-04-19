The Gold Country Genetics Swap | TheUnion.com

The Gold Country Genetics Swap is a free event located in downtown Grass Valley the first weekend of every month, with its third swap happening on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The swap is a place to build biodiversity of cannabis, networking, trading, selling or buying local cannabis products focusing on the genetics of seeds and clones. Live music and local crafted beer will be provided. Must be a valid Proposition 215 patient and over the age of 18 years old.

Event location will be disclosed after patient is verified by emailing REC and ID to: gcgeneticsswap@gmail.com.

Event is sponsored by Grass Valley Hydrogarden & Ag Natural and hosted by Cain Graham.

Submitted by Cain Graham