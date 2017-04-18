Nevada County releases applications for marijuana advisory group; deadline to apply is May 2 | TheUnion.com

Nevada County has released applications for membership on its community advisory group, a panel that will help craft recommendations for a permanent marijuana grow ordinance.

The applications, which ask applicants about their expertise in various fields, qualifications to serve on the group and experience serving on committees, are due by 5 p.m. May 2.

The Board of Supervisors, which will choose the panel’s 10 to 12 members, is expected to hear an update on the process at its Tuesday meeting, said Sean Powers, the county’s Community Development Agency director.

"Our intention is to have that first meeting of the CAG in May," Powers said of the community advisory group.