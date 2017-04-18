Nevada County releases applications for marijuana advisory group; deadline to apply is May 2 | TheUnion.com

Nevada County releases applications for marijuana advisory group; deadline to apply is May 2
April 18, 2017
Nevada County has released applications for membership on its community advisory group, a panel that will help craft recommendations for a permanent marijuana grow ordinance.
The applications, which ask applicants about their expertise in various fields, qualifications to serve on the group and experience serving on committees, are due by 5 p.m. May 2.
The Board of Supervisors, which will choose the panel’s 10 to 12 members, is expected to hear an update on the process at its Tuesday meeting, said Sean Powers, the county’s Community Development Agency director.
"Our intention is to have that first meeting of the CAG in May," Powers said of the community advisory group.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Cannabis
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley woman faces murder charge after ATV wreck
- Hit-and-run charge added in Nevada County ATV death case
- CHP accuses trio of drug transportation, possession during Nevada County traffic stop
- Attorneys reach jail visit resolution for torture suspect Layla Callahan
- Nevada County blotter: Homeowner says renter dug large hole under house to grow pot